The “Jojo Rabbit” producer Chelsea Winstanley announced on Monday that she is starting a new production company called This Too Shall Pass. The company will be based in Los Angeles and Winstanley’s native New Zealand.

“As I enter this new decade of my career, I also strive to engage as a writer and director to give the cinema an opportunity to present stories that have never been told before,” said Winstanley in a statement.

Too Shall Pass’s first project is “The Appeal”, a story about a Samoan lawyer who sheds light on the racist treatment of New Zealand’s Māori people. The film will be Winstanley’s screenplay and directorial debut.

Two more feature films, “Thief of Sleep” and “Arezou”, will be made in the first quarter of 2020. Both films are deeply rooted in Persian culture, with “thief” dealing with the story of a young man hidden gay man persecuted in Iran; “Arezou” takes place in Tehran after the revolution and tells the story of a 12-year-old girl who discovers an illegal underground ballet group.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it wanted to be “a platform to tell authentic stories with cultural perspectives that have rarely been seen on the screen before.”

Winstanley is in the process of producing the “Jojo Rabbit” directed by Scarlet Johansson, a satirical film about a boy in Nazi Germany who finds out that his mother has a Jewish girl in her house. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards this year, including “Best Film”.

Actress, writer and director Taika Waititi has grown from New Zealand’s indie prodigy to a box office hit in recent years, with a famous comedy style that goes beyond fandom and genre. It is difficult for you to find a really bad film in your filmography. So when we examine his six efforts behind the camera, keep in mind that we’re mostly splitting hair. He is a unique talent that combines hard emotional plot lines with bizarre gags, so meticulously that it is hard to believe that he can get away with it.

6. “Eagle vs. Shark” (2007) Taika Waititi’s debut film is a reserved comedy about outcasts fighting depression. But although Waititi appears to be sensitive to their plight, “Eagle vs. Shark “frustratingly out of balance. Loren Taylor plays an introverted young woman who has a crush on a socially awkward Jemaine Clement. she follows him to his hometown, where he finally wants to beat up his old high school bully. But Clement is so self-centered that it’s hard to spark an interest in these two supposedly lovable Kooks growing together. She’s a joy, he’s a Cad, and although we can sympathize with her unique brands of misfortune, it’s clear that despite the seemingly happy ending of the film, one of our heroes has a lot more to do before they’re ready to be the partner that the other needs.

5. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) Taika Waititi’s quirky Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is just what the god of thunder needs in adrenaline. “Ragnarok” sends Chris Hemsworth’s hero to a planet where he is immediately locked up and forced to fight the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, never better than Banner or his counterpart), while Thor’s brother Loki manipulates the strange dystopia behind the scenes and Tessa Thompson steals every single scene as the drinking-resistant Valkyrie. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett Hela, Odin’s rejected daughter, successfully defeats Asgard in Thor’s absence. Beautifully stylized and very funny, “Thor: Ragnarok” suffers only because it came after the cliffhanger ending of “Thor: The Dark World” and has to pack scatter points for an entire plot before Waititi is finally free to get started and take the franchise in refreshing, weird directions.

4. “Jojo Rabbit” (2019) It takes a skillful and empathetic comic filmmaker to make Nazi Germany the backdrop for a sweet coming-of-age story, and Waititi has what it takes. “Jojo Rabbit” plays Roman Griffin Davis as the title character, a boy in the last years of the Second World War who believes in German propaganda so much that his imaginary best friend is Adolf Hitler, who is (cheekily) played by Waititi himself. Jojo’s untested fanaticism is challenged when he learns that his mother, played by Scarlett Johansson, hides a young Jewish girl named Else (Thomasin McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”) in her crawlspace. “Jojo Rabbit” vigorously mocks the idiotic mob mentality of hatred while tenderly withdrawing one of the converts into human empathy and causing tears and laughter alike. It’s an excellent film, but just a little more sophisticated than Waititi’s other adorable comedies.

3. “Boy” (2010) Waititi’s often overlooked second film is another heartbreaking and hilarious story about a boy desperately looking for a father figure, although his best hope (played by Taika Waititi) is clearly hopeless. James Rolleston plays the title character, owned by Michael Jackson and his absent father in the early 1980s, who one day appears surprised to find money he buried in the back yard. Waititi does his best in “Boy” as a man who takes advantage of his fatherly status but is clearly not qualified to look after a houseplant, let alone children. Absolutely serious, endearing, fun and entertaining filmmaking with a touch of magic on the edges.

2. “What we do in the shade” (2014) You’ll find it hard to find a funnier modern horror comedy than “What We Do In The Shadows,” directed and starred by Waititi and Clement. A group of vampires from very different generations shares a home in New Zealand and struggles every day to adapt to contemporary culture, while their centuries-old neuroses remain completely uncontrolled. “Shadows” humanizes these monsters, but never forgets that they are actually murderers, and the sometimes cruel contrast is a wonderfully creepy delight. But we can’t help but love those night creatures who just want friendship and love and acceptance, even if they suck your veins dry. And the cameo of a group of equally sensitive modern werewolves is a classic piece of comedy.

1. “Hunt for the Wild” (2016) Waititi’s most beautiful coming-of-age story so far tells the story of an orphan (Julian Dennison) who finally finds the right, loving parents. But when a tragedy occurs and he is immediately kidnapped, he flees into the forest with his foster father (Sam Neill). The return takes so long that all of New Zealand thinks the boy has been kidnapped. With nothing left to lose, they choose to stay on the run and live off the land to build a spectacular connection as efforts to catch them become more and more ridiculous. It begins intimately and develops into a straightforward “Mad Max” area. Filmmaking is so natural – and the characters are so specific and endearing – that you can hardly figure out exactly where the shift is taking place. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is a family film masterpiece, as wild as it is heartwarming.

