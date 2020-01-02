advertisement

Taika Waititi is the director of the hugely popular Hunt for The Wilderpeople and Boy, both of which show his own heartfelt, bizarre comedy, and blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok. He was also a co-director (along with Flight of The Concords’ Jemaine Clement) of the funny vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows.

His new film, JoJo Rabbit, is a very funny comedy set in Germany towards the end of the Second World War. The film follows 10-year-old JoJo, an enthusiastic member of the Hitler Youth, whose worldview is questioned when he finds that his mother, Elsa Korr, a young Jewish girl, is hiding in her house.

JoJo also has an imaginary friend – a stupid, silly Hitler with rubber face played by Waititi himself. (As he said in interviews – who could play Hitler better than a Polynesian Jew?)

The film was widely praised, but also criticized in some areas for the boldness of using comedies to deal with such material. Nevertheless, it is part of a long tradition that filmmakers use comedy to tackle difficult issues. Armando Iannucci portrayed a murderous tyrant in The Death of Stalin, but managed to produce a witty comedy – intelligent with an almost sloppy physicality – that testified to the horror of the time.

Mel Brooks’ 1967 film The Producers caused controversy because he was concerned with the production of a disrespectful musical – Springtime for Hitler – and is now considered a classic comedy. It’s wonderfully silly and disparages the Nazis on this silly, simple level.

Spring for Hitler

Film director Todd Solondz is a pioneer in using comedy to address difficult issues. He has managed to make comedy out of the darkest materials in life while remaining true to the core of reality. The pedophile son scene in his film Happiness is hard to see, but really moving and very funny.

Monty Python laid the foundation for humor and culminated in her The Life of Brian, which has been banned in Ireland for many years. It targeted Christianity and Christ and struck both ends with strange results. Former pythonist Terry Gilliam shot brilliant Brazil, a dystopian comedy in which horror emerged straight from the sound for a more true version of 1984 than the somber dystopia of the actual film version of Orwell’s book.

influences

Waititi speaks of being influenced by Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator” – whose adenoid Hynkel makes Hitler smile. The film ends with a heartfelt speech calling for love to triumph over fascism.

Charlie Chaplin in the Great Dictator

Waititi has also described playing Hitler, including moments when he did not appear, as a funny imaginary friend and felt very flat because he was Hitler. Likewise, when I looked at JoJo Rabbit, there were moments when my laughter was made difficult by the fact that I suddenly thought: This was supposed to be Hitler, and everything that meant oozed through the cracks in the comedy. “Stupid Hitler” sometimes seemed problematic – sometimes not.

One criticism of JoJo Rabbit is that the humor is too bizarre and gentle and should have been wilder. However, this type of comedy is appropriate for a world that is seen with the innocent eyes of a child in a comedy with good and bad people and with people in right and with people in wrong, with the cool and the stupid position. Even at this rudimentary level, we know which side we are on.

There is a Wes Anderson influence in terms of framing, mise-en-scene and sound. But Anderson’s characters are often self-contained and impenetrable to the outside world, even though they appear to carry slingshots and arrows. There is an ironic distance in which the characters behave as in an elegant cartoon.

The great dictator

Waititi is more open to emotions. Some of the film’s most moving and devastating moments are also the best. The moral heart of JoJo Rabbit is the relationship between the boy and his mother. There is a devastating moment that is shocking because the journey was largely weird until then. Suddenly crying from the comedy, I cried.

Through the comedy, Waititi shows how people get involved in these things: At the beginning of the film we see a book burning attempt (“Let’s burn a few books … yes!”, Calls the Hitler Youth) how JoJo’s insecure look from enthusiastic People are attracted to books at a stake. He knows that this is not correct, but his feelings disappear when he responds to the general enthusiasm and happiness of his Nazi colleagues in burning books.

He reacts to the feeling of belonging, the feeling of being part of a group, a family, a sense of fun, almost a game in which his 10-year-old self can feel comfortable. after all everyone else does.

As his mother later said angrily: “You are not a Nazi – you are a 10-year-old boy who likes to put on a funny uniform and would like to be part of a club.” (Oh, how many adult white male men could be members of how many institutions describe that?!)

A message for all time

JoJo Rabbit is a sophisticated film that skillfully uses its laughter. The comedy on the screen has become increasingly sophisticated – whether it is Sacha Baron Cohens Borat or “The Sarah Silverman Program”, “Fleabag”, “Catastrophe” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Roberto Benigni, director of Life is Beautiful, said in his book The Irresponsible Self that “the point at which comedy and tragedy meet when you laugh and cry at the same time is almost godlike”. quotes Freud’s interest in “broken humor”, defined as the humor “that smiles through tears”.

For me, the Holocaust is more than a joke – it is the emptiness of human experience and can only be addressed by a documentary like Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah or a poem like Paul Celan’s Death Fugue. But humor existed even on the darkest fringes of human existence, on the verge of annihilation, as emerges from this shocking joke by Treblinka, quoted in Jeremy Dauber’s book Jewish Comedy (A Serious History): “Cheer Up – We Will One Day In see a better world again. In a shop window as soap. “

In the same book, Dauber points out that comedy can be an actual form of resistance: “Hitler set up prank courts to punish and silence mocking opponents.”

Waititi speaks of the need to tell this story if it is forgotten. In order to achieve this, we always have to retell in many different ways in order to reach all target groups. My children Alex (14) and Rosa (16) wanted to see JoJo Rabbit because they love Taika’s work. (I don’t think they would be equally interested in seeing Shoah or reading Celan at their age) After the screening, I asked what they thought of it. Alex thought it was “very funny and sad” while Rosa said it was “extremely funny … a unique mix of funny and sad and a unique attitude at the time.”

JoJo Rabbit is a comedy of resistance. It is a call to the rally to love the other and to reject hatred and scapegoat – a message for our time. A message for all time.

It is very funny. It is important.

JoJo Rabbit will be released on January 3rd

