“Jojo Rabbit” was named the best adapted screenplay of 2019 by the Writers Guild of America, which awards its annual awards at simultaneous shows in Los Angeles and New York. “Parasite” won the award for best original screenplay.

The film awards, which are often awarded until the end of the show, were the first two categories of the night and were announced at the New York ceremony before the one in Los Angeles. Most of the nominees in these categories traveled to London for the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, so the unusual timing meant they had more time to get there from New York.

Because the Writers Guild limits eligibility to scripts written under the guild’s minimum basic agreement or the contracts of several allied international guilds, the WGA Awards lack a number of major Oscar nominees each year. This year, Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was considered one of the top runners in the Oscar race for the best original screenplay, was not nominated for a Writers Guild nomination.

Since the WGA changed the categories that correspond to the Oscar categories in 1984, a little less than two thirds of the winners of the Writers Guild have won the Oscar. Around half of the winners of the Writers Guild also receive the Oscar for the best picture.

Last year, no film category corresponded to the choice of the academy, and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Won the award for the adapted screenplay of the WGA via the Oscar winner “BlacKkKlansman” and “Eighth Grade” in the original script about “Green Book”.

“Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” are both Oscar nominees, but the former face stiff competition from “Little Women” and “The Irishman” and the latter from “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story”.

In the TV categories, the episode “Succession” by “Tern Haven” was recognized for her episodic drama.

The Writers Guild was the last of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce their winners. This happened just eight days before the Academy Awards. The Producer Guild and the Director Guild bestowed “1917” on their main prizes, while the film actor guild bestowed the Film Ensemble Prize on “Parasite”.

The WGA, West awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills while the WGA, East holds its ceremony at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Guild-awarded awards in Los Angeles include the Laurel Award for screenwriting to Nancy Meyers, the Paddy Chayevsky Laurel Award for television performance to Merrill Markoe, the Paul Selvin Award to Charles Randolph, and the Valentine Davies Award to Brad Falchuk; and in New York the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Richard Price’s career, the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence by Paula Pell and the Richard B. Jablow Award by Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winner displayed by **WINNER,

movie category

Original screenplay

“1917” written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal pictures

“Booksmart” written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Release

“Knives Out” written by Rian Johnson; Lions gate

“Marriage story” written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

“Parasite”, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon ** WINNER

Custom screenplay

“A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, inspired by the article “Can You Say … Hero?” By Tom Junod; TriStar pictures

“The Irishman”, screenplay by Steven Zaillian, based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt; Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”, screenplay by Taika Waititi, based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight ** WINNER

“Joker”, written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, based on characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

“Little Women”, written by Greta Gerwig, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

Documentary script

“Citizen K” written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

“Care”, written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”, written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”, written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First run functions

“The Kingmaker” written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime documentaries

TV Categories

Drama Series

“The Crown,” written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan; Netflix

“The Maid’s Tale,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacy Heldrich, John Herrera, Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

“Mindhunter” written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, Ruby Rae Spiegel; Netflix

“Succession,” written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart and Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO

“Guardians” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray; HBO

Comedy series

“Barry” written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” written by Katherine Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Dan Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Jordan Temple; Prime video

“PEN15” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson and Sam Zvibleman; Hulu

“Russian Doll” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix

“Veep” written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O’Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, Leila Strachan; HBO

New series

“Dead To Me” written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin and Abe Sylvia; Netflix

“PEN15” written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson and Sam Zvibleman; Hulu

“Russian Doll” written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix

“Guardians” written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray; HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms and Taika Waititi; FX Networks

Original long form

“Chernobyl” written by Craig Mazin; HBO

“The Terror: Infamy”, written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost and Alexander Woo; AMC

“Togo” written by Tom Flynn; Disney +

“True Detective” written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch and Nic Pizzolatto; HBO

Customized long shape

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” written by Vince Gilligan; Netflix

“Fosse / Verdon” written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt and Tracey Scott Wilson, based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson; FX Networks

“The Loudest Voice”, written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, Jennifer Stahl, based on the book The Loudest Voice in the Room and Gabriel Sherman’s New York Magazine articles; show time

“Incredible” written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur and Ayelet Waldman. Netflix

Original short form New media

“After Forever” written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas; Prime video

“Special” written by Ryan O’Connell; Netflix

animation

“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (“Bob’s Burger”), written by Kelvin Yu; Fox

“The Gene Mile” (“Bob’s Burger”), written by Steven Davis; Fox

“Go Big or Go Homer” (“The Simpsons”), written by John Frink; Fox

“A horse goes into rehab” (“BoJack Horseman”), written by Elijah Aron; Netflix

“Livin ‘La Pura Vida” (“The Simpsons”), written by Brian Kelley; Fox

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (“The Simpsons”), written by Dan Vebber; Fox

Episodic drama

“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (“Mr. Robot”), written by Sam Esmail; USA network

“A good man is hard to find” (“Ray Donovan”), written by Joshua Marston; show time

“Mirror Mirror” (“The OA”), written by Dominic Orlando & Claire Kiechel; Netflix

“Moon Dust” (“The Crown”), written by Peter Morgan; Netflix

“Our Little Island Girl”, written by Eboni Freeman; NBC

“Tern Haven” (“Succession”), written by Will Tracy; HBO ** WINNER

Episodic comedy

“Here we get out” (“Orange is the new black”), written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix

“It’s Comedy or Kohl” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), written by Amy Sherman-Palladino; Prime video

“Nice Knowing You”, written by Timothy Greenberg; Netflix

“Pilot” (“Dead to Me”), written by Liz Feldman; Netflix

“The Stinker Thinker” (“About Becoming a God in Central Florida”), written by Robert F. Funke & Matt Lutsky; show time

“Veep” (“Veep”), written by David Mandel; HBO

Comedy / Variety Talk Series

“Conan”, lead author: Matt O’Brien. Authors: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Stephen Kutner, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O ‘. Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley and Mike Sweeney; TBS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, main author: Melinda Taub Writing Supervised by: Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg Authors: Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by : Allison Silverman; TBS

Last week with John Oliver tonight. Older authors: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, July Weiner. Authors: Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brian, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva and Seena Vali; HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”, supervising authors: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss, authors: Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Schuhmacher, Ben Warheit; NBC Universal

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”, authors: Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamb, James Longman , Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth and Ben Winston; CBS

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, main authors: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, authors: Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Ascher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux; CBS

Comedy / Variety Specials

“Desi Lydic: Abroad” written by Devin Delliquanti, Lauren Sarver Means; Comedy Central

“Full Front with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Part 2”, Editor-in-Chief Melinda Taub, Writer Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, special material from Allison Silverman; TBS

“The Late Late Show Carpooling Karaoke Primetime Special 2019”, main authors Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth and Ben Winston; CBS

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”, written by Ramy Youssef; HBO

Comedy / Variety Sketch Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris,” Authors: Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris, Allison Silverman; truTV

“I think you should go with Tim Robinson”. Authors: Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

“Saturday Night Live”, lead authors: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Supervising authors: Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell lead author: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update lead author: Pete Schultz authors: James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan Licata, Alan Linic, Eli Kojote Mandel , Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Simon Rich, Josh Patten, Jasmin Pierce, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang; NBC Universal

Quiz and audience participation

“Are you smarter than a fifth grader?”, Headwriter Bret Calvert, writer Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo; Nickelodeon

“Hollywood Game Night”, lead authors Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor, authors Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC

“Danger!” Authors Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Deborah Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhein, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse; ABC

“Who will be a millionaire?” – lead author Stephen Melcher, writers Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley and Ann Slichter; Disney / ABC Syndication

daytime drama

“Days of Our Life” Authors: Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Betsy Snyder, Katie Schock; NBC Universal

Lead authors: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten Associate lead authors: Anna T. Cascio, Dan O’Connor, Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon Scott Sicheln; ABC

The authors: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibles, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater and Teresa Zimmerman; CBS **WINNER

Children’s episodes, long forms and specials

“It’s just … strange” (“Alexa & Katie”), written by Romi Barta; Netflix

“Do you remember Black Elvis?” (“Family Reunion”), Written by Howard Jordan, Jr.; Netflix

“Do you remember how it all started?” (“Family Reunion”), written by Meg DeLoatch; Netflix

“Stupid Binder” (“Alexa & Katie”), written by Nancy Cohen; Netflix

“Time to Make … My Move” (“Jim Hensons Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”), written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach; Netflix

Documentary – Current Events

“Coal’s Deadly Dust” (“Frontline”), written by Elaine McMillion Sheldon; PBS

“The Mueller Investigation” (“Frontline”), written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

“Trump’s Trade War” (“Frontline”), written by Rick Young; PBS

Documentary – Other than current events

“The Hunt for the Moon Part 1: A Place Beyond the Sky” (“American Experience”), written by Robert Stone; PBS

“Right To Fail” (“Frontline”), written by Tom Jennings; PBS ** WINNER

“Supreme Revenge” (“Frontline”), written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

News Script – Scheduled regularly, bulletin or breaking report

“Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton” (special edition of “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell”), written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer; CBS news

Message script – analysis, feature, or comment

“Atlanta, EP. 3 ”(“ A King’s Place ”), written by Jessica Moulite, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“Fly Like An Eagle” (“60 Minutes”), written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS news

“It’s the time of year: Jesus has been widely accepted as a white man,” written by Joon Chung, Felice León, Ashley Velez; TheRoot.com

“Toxic water crisis still afflicting New York,” written by Lena Jackson; HuffPost.com

Digital messages

“A Grid of Its Own,” written by Kelsey McKinney; Deadspin.com

“Stories about my brother”, written by Prachi Gupta, Jezebel.com

Radio / audio writing

Radio / Audio News Script – Scheduled regularly, bulletin or breaking report

“CBS News on the Hour with Norah O’Donnell – El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – Communities in Mourning,” written by James Hutton; CBS news radio

“Hail and Farewell: Memory of Some Headline Makers,” written by Gail Lee; CBS news radio

“World News This Week, August 9, 2019”, written by Stephanie Pawlowski and Jim Ryan; ABC News Radio

“World News This Week, September 13, 2019” written by Joan B. Harris; ABC News Radio

Radio / audio news script – analysis, feature or comment

“The Enduring Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis,” written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS news radio

“Woodstock: Back in the Garden,” written by Gail Lee, CBS News Radio

mailshot

On air advertising

“CBS Promos” written by Molly Neylan; CBS

“Star. Kill. Evil. FBI.” Written by Ralph Buado; CBS

“Star Trek: Picard” and “All Rise Promos” written by Jessica Katzenstein; CBS

