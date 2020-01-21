advertisement

January 21, 2020

The Third Row Tesla Podcast team recently sat down at home with Elon Musk for a revealing conversation about his young adulthood and varied career before Tesla. Elon’s brother Kimbal and mother Maye also participated in the conversation, which contributed to the informal atmosphere and which contributed colorful anecdotes. The interview is definitely worth watching.

Some of the striking points for me are:

Elon’s only possessions are missing during his early Greyhound bus journey through Canada

A dangerous job to clean up wood pulp boilers in Vancouver

Get a scholarship to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study physics and economics

Living in an office with Kimbal and coding at night to get Zip2 to work

Showering at the YMCA (♫ You can get yourself clean … you can have a good meal ♫)

Kimbal gets a yellow page thrown at him during a Zip2 pitch

At the beginning of January 2001, Elon suffered from a serious case of malaria

… and much more

Whether you are a fan of Elon Musk or not, there is something refreshing about the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company that sits down with a few social media fans for a long-lasting and completely unwritten script, with family and friends (including Marvin the dog) invades. It is simply not something that the typically world of business PR is open to.

There will be part two of the chat to follow, so you might want to follow the Third Row Tesla Podcast team on their YouTube channel or a common podcast platform.

