MPs overwhelmingly approved Boris Johnson’s right of withdrawal law, which ensures Britain’s exit from the European Union on January 31. The law was passed with 331 against 231 votes, with a majority of 99 of all conservatives who voted for the law.

The SDLP and the alliance voted with other opposition parties against the bill, but the eight DUP deputies abstained. The bill will go to the House of Lords for further review next week, and if changed there will be returned to the Commons. However, the 80-seat majority of the Conservatives means that his fate cannot be questioned.

The draft law ratifies the readmission agreement, including its Northern Ireland protocol, and provides for a transition period of 11 months until the end of this year until the UK continues to comply with all EU rules.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said the Brexit deal had brought his party together with the DUP and the SDLP to support changes aimed at giving Northern Ireland companies unrestricted access to markets in the rest of the UK guarantee.

However, he warned Northern Ireland of having to choose between a border on the island of Ireland and a border on the Irish Sea.

“We want to avoid both options, but the way things are going in this regard will be a big challenge. In fact, the Assembly has almost made this decision, which will have to be made in four or eight years: whether to continue to align legislation on goods on an island and European basis, or to align with the rest of the UK. It is not an election that anyone particularly appreciates and it builds up a degree of instability in our political structures, ”he said.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the adoption of the bill shows that after three years of dealing with Brexit, MEPs have listened and responded.

“In this way we will restore confidence in this house and in our democracy. Once the Brexit ends on January 31st, we can look to our other national priorities: education and skills; make our country safer; Investing in the future of our beloved NHS; and upgrading all parts of the UK. People take care of that, ”he said.

Libertarian Brexit spokesman Alistair Carmichael said his party would continue to speak out against the bill and try to secure the rights that the government wanted to wipe out.

“You voted for a law that will limit the right of future generations to live and work in 27 other countries. You voted for a bill that would void our guaranteed environmental protection even though we are in a climate crisis. These are the acts of an inhumane and island government that are driven by toxic rhetoric rather than national interest, ”he said.

