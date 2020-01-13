advertisement

The next decade will be an incredible opportunity for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said before visiting Stormont on Monday.

Three years after the ruling institutions collapse, Mr. Johnson will meet DUP Deputy First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin Michelle O’Neill.

As Mr Johnson said last night, one of the executive’s first priorities will be to regulate industrial action by health workers and deal with the health crisis.

Downing Street said discussions would focus on executive priorities to drive critical public service reforms.

“This is a historic time for the people of Northern Ireland,” said Johnson. “After three years, Stormont is once again open to doing business with an executive who can now drive people’s lives and delivery to all communities in Northern Ireland.”

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to meeting the new executive and hearing about its future plans, “including much-needed public service reforms and resolving the current health strike.”

The release of the New Decade, New Approach agreement last Thursday by North Secretary Julian Smith and Tánaiste Simon Coveney paved the way for Johnson to visit and resume the meeting on Saturday afternoon.

After three years of often bitter divisions, especially between the DUP and Sinn Féin, Stormont’s recovery took place in a positive spirit. Ms. Foster and Ms. O’Neill focused on the need for reconciliation and the search for a common ground.

Political consensus at last?

In the Assembly Chamber, Ms. Foster said there was “a lot of guilt” over the past three years, but it was time to move the solution forward.

Ms. Foster doubted that she and Ms. O’Neill could ever agree on a narrative from the past 40 years. “But we can agree that there was too much suffering and that we cannot allow society to drift back and the division to grow.”

Ms. O’Neill said when the politicians “approached the hundredth anniversary of the division, let’s not repeat the battles of the past.”

She added: “It is time to bring people together. We can open doors and let this future in. We have to give people hope and give our young people a chance. “

Sinn Féins Treasury Secretary Conor Murphy said the British and Irish governments must keep their pledge to provide substantial resources to restore the executive, while Ulster Unionist new health minister Robin Swann said he would meet unions this week to do so to try solve the wage dispute of health professionals.

