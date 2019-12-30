advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give up his promise not to extend the transition period for Britain’s exit from the European Union after December 2020, says Commissioner Phil Hogan.

“In the past, we’ve seen the Prime Minister promise to die in the trench instead of extending the Brexit deadline, just for him to do just that,” said the recently appointed EU Trade Commissioner.

“I don’t think Prime Minister Johnson will die in time-lapse for future relations,” said Hogan in an interview with the Irish Times, referring to the need to negotiate the terms for future UK-EU relations within a transition period.

The former minister described the UK government’s decision to include a clause in the law that precludes extending the transition period beyond 2020 as “very strange”.

Last week, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “seriously concerned” about the limited time available for future relationship negotiations and asked Johnson to rethink the deadline.

However, the British Prime Minister has announced that he will not agree to such an extension and claims that there is ample time within the current transition period to negotiate a comprehensive future relationship agreement covering all aspects of current EU-UK relations, from trade to Domestic trade security, transport and data exchange.

“Good of the nation”

Mr. Hogan said: “Prime Minister Johnson had delivered a very impressive majority [in the recent UK election]. Now he must show leadership and use that majority for the good of the nation. “

A good Brexit deal could have a unifying effect after a period of divide for the UK, Hogan continued, but on the other hand, a Brexit-no deal would pour salt into the wounds and risk splitting families, communities and regions ,

“Too much of the debate in Britain in the past four years has been based on the misconception that it is possible to get a clean exit while maintaining all the benefits of EU membership. Now that the Westminster political deadlock has been broken, the next phase of Brexit must be based on realism and hard facts.

“Whoever eats and eats our cake will not fly.” Both sides have to be calm and coherent, ”said Hogan.

When asked about the inclusion of a clause in the British Brexit law that precludes an extension of the transition period after the end of 2020, Hogan said: “At first glance, this indeed seems very strange. In our view, it is important that we move from stunt to substance. It would be helpful if the focus was on content rather than schedules. “

The draft law, which is based on the EU-UK readmission agreement, is due to be finalized by the British Parliament in January.

Difficult decisions

Mr. Hogan said that discussions about future relationships would involve complex and difficult decisions. An ambitious free trade agreement in the spirit of the previous withdrawal agreement with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, was more difficult to achieve.

“However, there are positive aspects to making progress. We don’t start from scratch: 45 years of EU membership have led to deep integration in trade and investment and integrated supply chains. At the same time, the UK wants to unravel this integration and deviate from the EU. This will have negative consequences for our economies.

“An ambitious free trade agreement will not change the facts about Brexit. So far, particularly with regard to goods, the UK government has avoided any explanation that the UK has aligned itself with the EU in regulatory aspects. We all have to face the reality that Brexit means that there will be two markets, not a single one. “

He said trade barriers that have been removed through EU membership must now be rebuilt, not because the EU wanted it, but because the UK chose it.

“From today’s perspective, Great Britain wants to leave the internal market and the customs union. This step still amazes me because the full ramifications of this decision are still not understood in the UK. Why should you exchange a Rolls Royce for a used sedan? “

The Commissioner said that maintaining the integrity of the internal market remains a top priority for the EU and that this is not only the view of the European Commission but also of the 27 remaining Member States.

