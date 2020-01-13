advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Stormont to meet the newly appointed Northern Executive, said Thursday after the New Decade, New Approach deal that this was a “moment of hope” for Northern Ireland.

Mr. Johnson also met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Parliament building on Monday, as well as DUP Deputy First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin, Michelle O’Neill, and members of the new executive.

advertisement

Speaking to reporters in the great parliament building hall at lunchtime, Mr. Johnson described a famous statement by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair prior to the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

“No matter the hand of history on my shoulder, I see the hand of the future waving us all forward,” he said.

Mr. Johnson praised the “wonderful” compromise by all parties to get Stormont up and running again after a three-year political impasse.

He was accompanied by the new Sinn Fein spokesman Alex Maskey as he came down the stairs of the parliament building to speak to the press.

The new agreement provides substantial resources to support the new executive so that it can deal with immediate problems such as the health workers strike, industrial action by teachers and the general health crisis.

There has been speculation that the UK government would provide an additional £ 2 billion in funding, but Mr Johnson did not explicitly say how much was offered when asked.

He said he wanted to build on the “potential” of Northern Ireland. He said the British government had made “enormous commitments” to Northern Ireland but would not say how much that could be in the actual additional funding.

“We are listening very carefully and will certainly do everything we can to support (public services),” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Foreign Minister Julian Smith are welcomed to Stormont by First Minister, Arlene Foster from DUP and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Féin. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty

United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum

When asked about the catastrophic incentive system for renewable heat – the report on the RHI system is due soon – said Mr. Johnson that it is vital in the future that “public spending is properly monitored”.

And regarding the Brexit and prospect of UK-Northern Ireland physical controls, Mr. Johnson insisted that there would be no controls while allowing goods destined for the Republic to be subject to some procedures.

Mr. Johnson also praised North Secretary Julian Smith for the work he did with Tánaiste and Secretary of State Simon Coveney when he signed the agreement with the parties.

There has been speculation that Mr. Smith may soon be released from Mr. Johnson’s cabinet, but in response to a reporter’s question, the prime minister said the North Secretary had “done a great job and certainly had a bright future.”

Mr. Johnson thanked everyone who helped restore the power sharing institutions.

Regarding the legacy of the past, which is not covered in the new agreement, Mr. Johnson said he was trying to achieve a fair “balance”.

Three years after its collapse, the executive and assembly of the North were restored on Saturday after the release of Thursday night by North Secretary Julian Smith and Tánaiste Simon Coveney of New Decade’s New Approach Deal.

This agreement dealt with a wide range of issues, including controversial issues such as the Irish language, ensuring permanent maintenance of the restored administration, and amending the petition of concern – the mechanism by which assemblies can be rejected, even if they are majority have support.

The UK and Irish governments also pledged to provide substantial cash injection under the agreement to help the new administration return to work.

advertisement