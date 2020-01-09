advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Britain’s future partnership with the EU should not include European Court of Justice (ECJ) case law.

Dr. Von der Leyen said, however, that Britain could not have “high quality access” to the European single market if it did not agree to meet EU standards for the environment, work, taxes and state aid.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay met at their meeting on Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister confirmed that we want a comprehensive free trade agreement for goods and services and for cooperation in other areas. The Prime Minister knew that the UK would not extend the implementation period beyond December 31, 2020; and that a future partnership must not include legal approximation or jurisdiction of the ECJ. He said the UK would also keep control of Britain’s fishing waters and our immigration system, ”said a Downing Street spokesman.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that we will continue to ensure high standards in the UK in areas such as workers’ rights, animal welfare, agriculture and the environment. The Prime Minister said Britain was ready to begin negotiations on the future partnership and free trade agreement based on the Canadian model as soon as possible after January 31. “

Before that, Dr. Leyen expressed hope that the UK-EU negotiations would be constructive and ambitious, but warned that any choice would have a consequence.

“Every decision comes with a compromise. Without the free movement of people, the free movement of capital, goods and services is not possible. Without a level playing field for the environment, work, taxes and state aid, access to the world’s largest single market cannot be of the highest quality.

“The more differences there are, the further the partnership must be apart. And without an extension of the transition period after 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every aspect of our new partnership, ”she said in a speech at the London School of Economics.

“We have to set priorities. The negotiation goals of the European Union are clear. We will work for solutions that preserve the integrity of the EU, its internal market and its customs union. There can be no compromises here. “

North MPs are seeking unrestricted access

MEPs on Wednesday opposed an amendment to the DUP, SDLP and Alliance-supported withdrawal agreement law aimed at providing a legal guarantee of “unimpeded access” for Northern Ireland companies to the rest of the UK. The amendment was rejected by 337 votes to 262.

“The draft law only refers to regulations that facilitate access to the market.” For this access to the market, companies in Northern Ireland may need to perform a variety of controls with a high administrative burden. The term “unrestricted access” is not included in the bill, and despite the Minister’s pledges, no one knows what unrestricted access means, “said Sammy Wilson of the DUP.

During the two-hour debate on amendments to Northern Ireland, Wilson was the only Northern MP to be given speaking time. Claire Hanna of the SDLP said conducting the debate would increase the feeling that a particular form of Brexit was being imposed on Northern Ireland.

“People will appreciate that the right gentleman (Mr. Wilson) and I come from very different perspectives, but all Northern Ireland parties and the whole business world have worked together on our common interests because they are for the protection of businesses and consumers are crucial who cannot bear the cost of this Brexit, ”she said.

