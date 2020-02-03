advertisement

LONDONR – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will act to prevent the early release from prison of convicted terrorists after a roadside attack by an Islamist militant days after he was released half of his life through his prison term.

Sudesh Amman, jailed in 2018 for possessing terrorist documents and spreading terrorist publications, was shot dead by police on Sunday after he stabbed two people with a 10-inch (25 cm) knife in a rampage on a busy street. in London.

Aman had previously praised the Islamic State group, shared an online al-Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to cut her parents.

advertisement

Johnson he had come “to the end of my patience” with the release of the offenders before their sentences had ended and without any consideration.

“We think it’s time to take action to ensure that people – regardless of the law we are bringing – people in the current mainstream do not automatically qualify for early release,” Johnson said in a speech.

The government had already promised tougher rules on terrorism, after another former convict killed two people and injured three others before police shot him dead near the London Bridge in November.

Justice Minister Robert Buckland said that following Sunday’s attack, emergency legislation would be introduced to make immediate changes to the treatment of people convicted of terrorism offenses.

“Offenders will not be automatically released sooner and any release before the end of their sentence will depend on the risk assessment of the parole board,” he told parliament, adding that the change would apply to inmate service. .

Johnson said efforts to demilitarize and rehabilitate the militants have had little success.

FEMI Bomb

Aman had just been released from prison, according to police, after being jailed for promoting violent Islamic material.

He continued to retreat after giving a false bomb to his body. He stabbed two people, while a third suffered minor injuries caused by shattered glass when police opened fire.

Aman was under surveillance by police at the time.

In November 2018 he pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and was sentenced the next month to more than three years in prison.

His mother, Haleema Faraz Khan, told Sky News he was a “nice, kind guy” who was radicalized online and in prison. She said she had spoken to her son a few hours before the attack, and he had appeared normal when he had seen her a few days earlier.

Britain has about 220 people in prison on terrorism charges.

In 2016, Britain announced plans to isolate radical Islamists in high-security prisons to limit their ability to influence other prisoners, amid concerns that prisons were creating grounds for extremists.

Ian Acheson, who conducted a summary of Islamist extremists’ management in prison, said the prison service lacked the ability to manage terrorist offenders.

“We may need to admit that there are certain people who are so dangerous, who must be kept in prison indefinitely,” he told BBC radio.

Mark Rowley, Britain’s former top police counterterrorism officer, said dozens of other people convicted of terrorism offenses were to be released early under sentencing guidelines.

“VIRUS”

“We have an issue if you have about 200 or so inside, the question is how do you stop them?” Johnson said.

“Does it stop them en bloc like they were in a group and try to keep them because it avoids them infecting or transmitting the virus of their beliefs to others in prison. Or do you share them and try to stop them from regaining each other? “

Aman was 17 and living at home with his family when he began committing acts of terrorism, according to authorities. Police said he had downloaded materials related to making explosives and carrying out terrorist attacks.

The messages showed that he had discussed with family, friends and girlfriend, his extreme views and the desire to carry out an attack, often focused on using a knife, prosecutors said. In one, he encouraged his girlfriend to cut her parents.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, although police said it was an isolated incident. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Kylie MacLellan, and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Giles Elgood)

advertisement