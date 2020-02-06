advertisement

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still committed to the so-called “golden age” in relations between London and Beijing, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

Asked to comment in media reports that China was unhappy with Johnson because he had not personally made contact with authorities to provide support for the coronavirus outbreak, Liu Xiaoming abandoned the suggestion and described a heartfelt, recent conversation with Johnson .

“He told me he is still committed to the golden age of China-Britain relations,” Liu told reporters.

advertisement

The phrase first appeared during former Prime Minister David Cameron’s government between 2010 and 2016. Since then, Britain has left the European Union and is now keen to make new trade deals with major economies such as China.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Stephen Addison)

advertisement