advertisement

Boris Johnson praised the “wonderful” compromise of all parties to get Stormont up and running again after a three-year political impasse.

The British Prime Minister spoke in Stormont after speaking to DUP Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster and her deputy Sinn Fein, Michelle O’Neill.

advertisement

Mr. Johnson said, “I just want to say how thankful I am to all parties and everyone here in Northern Ireland for compromising the way they worked together to get Stormont up and running again.

“It showed a willingness to trust each other and eliminate differences, and I find it absolutely commendable and wonderful to see.

“What is so great today is the fact that Northern Ireland’s politicians have pushed their differences aside, sat on the blackboard and shown leadership.

“And that’s a fine thing and the right thing, and they will now be able to develop a very, very promising situation for Northern Ireland and its people.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also expected in Stormont on Monday as he and Mr. Johnson mark the revival of the institutions after a three-year political impasse.

Before Mr. Johnson’s arrival, a Stormont minister said he expected the government to deliver at least £ 2 billion to support the powersharing agreement.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots warned that the money could be subject to “conditions”, possibly due to an executive obligation to generate additional income through the introduction of water fees or an increase in interest rates.

The UK government made a number of financial commitments as part of efforts to launch the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

Mr. Smith, who helped broker the business, promised substantial investments to alleviate the region’s public service problems, but declined to confirm the amounts involved until decentralization was restored.

Ministers are now interested in nailing down these numbers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Foreign Minister Julian Smith are welcomed to Stormont by First Minister, Arlene Foster from DUP and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Féin. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty

billion

Mr. Poots said he didn’t want to get exact numbers, but he did expect a billion-dollar quantum.

“I was with Julian Smith (during the interviews) and he didn’t want to be tied to a specific person, but we were working on identified needs and they wanted to find out what was really needed to meet those identified needs,” he told the Nolan Show from BBC Radio Ulster.

“He said he didn’t want to make a promise on a number, and I said all you have to say is” billions “, and of course that would be at least two billion.

“I would hope that these are the ball parks we are in and that we will actually cost billions of pounds over the next few years.

“There may be some conditions involved.

“So for example, and I don’t know, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they push us to raise prices to a higher level and we do something about water prices and all that – it can be that the Treasury is exerting pressure and we have to wait and see if that is the case. “

His comments come in the midst of media reports that the government may be ready to announce a £ 2 billion package.

However, a number 10 source described the £ 2 billion figure as “speculation only”.

The Irish government has also made financial commitments under the agreement to meet commitments to partially finance some north / south projects, such as the A5 expressway, and to rehabilitate the Ulster canal system.

Stormont’s new finance minister, Conor Murphy, said it was time for administrations in London and Dublin to fulfill their “ambitious commitments”.

“The local parties did their part to restore the powersharing manager,” he said.

“The two governments must now deliver on their promises and provide the resources to implement the New Decade, New Approach document.”

Mr. Johnson said the discussions in Stormont would focus on how the executive would push “critical reforms” for public services.

“This is a historic time for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said before the visit.

“After three years, Stormont is back on the job and has a manager who can improve people’s lives and care for all of the communities in Northern Ireland. – PA

advertisement