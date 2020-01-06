advertisement

Northern Irish Secretary Julian Smith will later fly back to London on Monday to keep British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed of progress in political talks to restore power in the North.

The parties returned to Stormont House on Monday to continue efforts to return the decentralized government after the three-year collapse.

A deadline has been set until January 13, after which Mr. Smith is expected to schedule new elections to the meeting if no solution is found.

Mr. Smith will inform Mr. Johnson on Monday afternoon.

The parties are believed to have agreed on the priorities for a future executive to return to, including the ongoing health care crisis.

However, the parties do not agree on proposals for an Irish-language law and call for the reform of a controversial cross-community voting mechanism in the Assembly – the so-called Petition of Concern.

Discussions were held over the weekend at which Mr. Smith met delegations from the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance Party at Hillsborough Castle.

He also met members of the Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge on Sunday afternoon.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin from the language group described the meeting as “productive”.

Last week Sinn Féins vice chairwoman Michelle O’Neill said there was “clearly” an Irish language law to restore the executive.

If no agreement is reached by January 13, the law that grants officials additional powers to manage the difficult civil service in Northern Ireland will expire, and Mr. Smith will take on the legal obligation to hold an early election.

DUP MP for East Derry Gregory Campbell said his party believed that the Irish language was already “adequately equipped”.

“Let us all consider what is feasible this week, negotiate a balanced set of proposals and implement them in the hope of a one-sided victory instead of being great,” he said

