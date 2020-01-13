advertisement

If you have purchased Tylenol for babies in the last five years, you may be eligible for part of a $ 6.3 million settlement from Johnson & Johnson in a group promotion settlement.

The settlement concerned the packaging and advertising of Tylenol for babies. The lawsuit claims that the Tylenol packaging for babies shows that a woman holding a baby, combined with the name of the product, leads consumers to believe that the product is uniquely formulated for infants. The product actually contains the same amount of liquid acetaminophen in the same concentration as Tylenol for children.

Plaintiffs argued that the deception led to consumers paying too much for Tylenol for children when it had the same concentration of medicines as Tylenol for children.

Customers who purchased Babies Tylenol between October 2014 and January 6, 2020 can submit a claim to receive part of the settlement. Consumers with proof of purchase can receive $ 2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. Oz bottle purchased. Those without proof of purchase can still claim up to seven pots for a maximum payment of $ 15.05. All claims must be submitted before April 13, 2020.

In addition to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson have agreed to “make reasonable diligent efforts to change the packaging of Tylenol for babies and to commit to informing and informing consumers.”

Those who wish to submit a claim can do this via this online claim form.

