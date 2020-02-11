advertisement

Jimmie Johnson enters NASCAR’s 2020 Cup Series season – his last as a full-time driver – with significant mileposts dead ahead.

The first can be more obvious and challenging: Win an eighth record championship in NASCAR’s biggest division.

But there are others.

Johnson’s 84th consecutive victory will tie the 44-year-old from El Cajon, Calif., With NASCAR Hall-of-Famers Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip for fourth on their career victory list . An 85th checkered flag would break that tie.

Johnson himself is an adviser to the NASCAR Hall of Fame once he is eligible. His 83 wins are among the active drivers by a wide margin – 28 to Kyle Busch, whose 55 victories stay tied for ninth on the all-time list.

Johnson’s five straight titles from 2006 to 2010 constitute a record that should remain unavailable. After all, Busch is the only active driver besides Johnson who has won more than one Cup championship, and Busch’s total standings in two (2015, 2019).

With seven Cup titles, Johnson equals the legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, both members of the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. With an eighth title in its final full season, Johnson would be without peers.

What the seven-time champion has never achieved, though, is the strong emotional connection to the wide-ranging NASCAR fan base that Petty and Earnhardt enjoyed throughout their careers.

Perhaps this is because Johnson is all business in his office for the weekend – the race track – wherever the task available to him is very time consuming: Dialing in his racing car for optimum performance. Chad Knaus, Johnson’s crew chief for 17 seasons and all of his championships, insisted on a rigid scheduled day and kept his driver cloistered, away from trivial distractions.

That simplicity of purpose gave the team no. 48 Hendrick Motorsports an air of indestructibility and a sense of resilience to disasters that defied traditional norms. She made a seven-time Johnson champion, but she also deprived the NASCAR fan base of a glimpse into the true character of one of the most fun, loving and charitable human beings in the garage.

When, after his first championship, Johnson went for a beer-driven cheerful walk and fell from the roof of a removable golf cart, only his friends were there to watch him. And when the following season began, Johnson was back in the garage, locked up and ready for work.

“In my eyes, I think there is a lack of connection with me,” Johnson admitted with the usual candor. “I think about how I grew up and the way opportunities have come to me – being so structured, so corporate,” is the path I had to take.

“It created this opportunity for me, but I think it damaged a connection point with the fans. … I was rewarded for climbing the corporate message. I was rewarded, and the doors kept opening when I played that corporation properly.”

It wasn’t that Johnson was a clay-spoon driver – far from it. Born into a family of modest means, he paid his toll on the highway, first in off-road racing, then in the low ranks of stock car competition. After an undefeated NASCAR Xfinity Series career that produced a single win, he took his big break.

At the instigation of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon, team owner Rick Hendrick got a chance for Johnson. So did Lowe’s sponsor, who supported the driver financially for 17 years. Much more comfortable in the higher-powered Cup cars, Johnson won three races and four poles during his 2002 rock season, and finished fifth in the final standings.

For the next 15 years, Johnson will win at least two races a season, with a high water mark of 10 in 2007. After winning the 13th race of 2017, however, Johnson and the No. 48 team have fallen on hard times. Johnson and Knaus split in 2018, the result of a sharp drop in chemistry between the two.

Kevin Meendering started the 2018 season as the team’s No. 48 team chief, but disappeared before the end of the summer, replaced by engineer Cliff Daniels, with whom Johnson is much more sympathetic. In all the changes, Johnson’s win streak has reached 95 races.

Clearly, the seven-time champion would prefer to come out with a bang, not a whisper. That said, he is approaching this season with a different attitude, knowing that is his ultimate goal in a championship.

“My ultimate goal this year, and what happened through offseason self-awareness, is simply to be present,” Johnson said. “I’m going to get into that car, give it a hundred percent, as always, and who knows what the outcome will be.

“I’m going to line it up and go. I’m not following it. I’ll just be there and try to be myself. But, absolutely, I’m there to win an eighth championship. make it to winning races, making the Playoffs and trying to get to that last four. “

NASCAR fans will likely see Johnson in a car occasionally after this season, just not on a weekly basis.

“In my head, I’m not done yet, and I don’t want to get to a point where I’m punished for going to the track and I don’t want to be there,” Johnson said. “I want to give one hundred percent. I know I can do that in 2020.

“So the kind of climax of Cliff’s leadership, an internal reflection, knowing what I can give and the level I want to give, it just felt right. I just felt good and I felt good about doing the year 2020 my last full year. ”

And perhaps this special bond with fans will come to a climax in his career.

“I feel that I’m now growing to a point where I’m more comfortable talking and expressing whatever the hell I’m feeling and not worrying about it, where I’ve always been probably reserved,” Johnson said. “And that just didn’t translate well.

“Watching Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) come out of his shell … Thankfully, for the sport, he was always very interesting and articulate and interviewing in a way that amazed the audience. I think he had almost the opposite. Now, I think, in his social circles, he’s finally more open and evolved a lot in that space.

“I’m coming here. I’ve been very evolved in my small circle of friends where I’m at ease, but in front of the cameras, for the public, I’m just getting more comfortable in that space.”

All that remains is for the public to understand and embrace one of the nicest guys in the garage – and one of the most talented in the history of the sport.

–By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service. Special media for field level.

