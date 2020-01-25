advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino boxing champion in Johnriel Casimero has a chance against unbeaten Japanese Naoya Inoue in a title reunion battle that is expected to take place in Las Vegas on April 25.

Casimero, the WBO bantamweight champion, appears to be the first man to defeat and finish Inoue, the IBF and WBA defending champion, which his compatriot Nonito Donaire could not.

In a report on boxingscene.com, Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs), who has just signed Top Rank, will make his US debut against Casimero (29-4, 24 KOs) after fighting Donaire in a tough fight The United States defeated the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight finals last November in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue, 26, defeated Donaire unanimously, but faced his toughest challenge after suffering a broken nose and broken bone at the Slugfest, voted Boxing Writers Association of America’s “Battle of the Year 2019”.

Later that month, Casimero, who fights under Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, was eliminated in a three-pack against South African Zolani Tete to win the WBO belt in Birmingham, England.

The aspiring Filipino Michael Dasmariñas (30-2-1, 20 KOs), who is the mandatory challenger to the IBF crown, has also been reported to be considered for the Inoue fight.

