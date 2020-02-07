advertisement

Perhaps the main caveat to making Johnny Sexton the Irish captain was his story with umpires. Let’s just say his relationship in the field with them wasn’t always particularly sociable. But if anything, it seemed he was trying too hard not to annoy Mathieu Raynal last week.

On the other hand, like many French referees, Raynal (and although he and his officials were lacking a lot) seemed to be most annoyed by Stuart Hogg’s chatter, so the Scottish captain wanted to apologize.

Sexton considered his first game since becoming the new Irish captain last week and repeated how much he enjoyed the experience.

“I think one thing for all of us is that the structure is so different. We have been preparing for international rugby with Joe (Schmidt) in the past few years and everything has changed and we are trying to do different things as we did four hours before the game and now we are meeting two hours before. So everything was new to me, new to the captain, and I found it busier at times, but I enjoyed it. “

But he had a reservation against his captain.

“I thought I was okay. There were a few things I would have liked to have done differently in or about some of the decisions that went against us, I could have done a little better. “

There were few references to the TMO, and in a phase of the game when Sexton felt he was caught, the crowd was angry that Hogg Jordan Larmour had actually stumbled late by hand. Another day, another team of officials might have tried James Ritchie for playing a jerky ball on the ground under Irish posts, or Sam Johnson for chasing Jordan Conway.

In the past, Rory Best may have made subtle suggestions on this scale, although a captain can only do so much.

‘Good relationship’

“There were a couple of things we could have checked,” Sexton admitted, “but you see, we had a good relationship and I assume that was the good part of it.” How I can get him to look at it may be an area that I need to improve.

“He listened to me and I listened to him and we worked together, but yes, there were a few decisions. I think Scotland said the same thing after the game. In the end it always works on its own. “

The main cause of reservations about Sexton’s appointment was, of course, that he had lost to Munster in Thomond Park as captain of Leinster in December 2018, and that dialogue with referee Frank Murphy made him the mime villain of the audience.

But he would always learn from this experience. He’s too intelligent not to do that.

“One of the biggest games I learned last year was the game in Thomond Park, where Frank – I played with Frank and I’m friends with Frank – kept calling me. And every time he called me, the crowd went crazy. And then I talked to him a couple of times, I stretched out my hands or I talked about him and I looked aggressive. “

“Completely reasonable”

“What I said was perfectly reasonable and acceptable to a captain, but the way it was presented or how things were received was completely different. It’s about learning these lessons, talking to and talking about a few ex-captains, and I’ve received some good advice about it, and I hope I’ve been doing better since then, yes, it’s a good one Lesson I learned. “

There is a balance between Mr Nice Guy and Mr Bad Guy, between the argument without irritating the officials.

Johnny Sexton’s relationship with field referees has not always been particularly sociable. Photo: Billy Stickland / Inpho

“Yes, some of the best captains I’ve ever seen growing up have rebalanced, but they seemed to put quite a bit of pressure on the referees, and Alun Wyn Jones is a great example,” said Sexton in the definition of 2020 for his Welsh counterpart this Saturday at the Guinness Six Nations Meeting at Aviva Stadium (kick off 2:15 p.m.).

“He’s in the right balance where he has a good relationship with them but sometimes puts pressure on them and sometimes makes them check things out. So it’s a kind of skill and he obviously did it much longer. “

Positive impression

Sam Warburton is another who comes to mind in this regard. Not a lot of captains make a positive impression on Romain Poite, but Warburton’s relationship with him (as opposed to a frustrated Kieran Read) probably helped Poite review this late penalty decision against the Lions in the third test against the All Blacks, and then gave up what effectively ensures a drawn series.

The confident Poite is the referee this Saturday, and the former Irish captain Sexton asked for advice was Paul O’Connell, which is somewhat ironic in that he and Poite had a particularly tense relationship on the field.

“I don’t mind saying that, I spoke to Paulie,” Sexton revealed when asked. “He told me that he once played against the Ospreys and reffed Romain Poite. He took out his mouthguard and had no teeth and spits through his teeth when he speaks. “

“Paulie looks angry at best, even if he’s happy,” added Sexton with a laugh, “and he was just above Romain. What he said was probably perfectly acceptable, but what it looked like and how Romain felt, was probably not quite right.

“Everyone makes mistakes in different areas of their game or leadership and I have achieved a lot over the years, but I would like to believe that I have learned some good lessons.”

