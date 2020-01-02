advertisement

Johnny Sexton remains on track to be fit for Ireland’s opening game of the Six Nations against Scotland after his last visit to a specialist in London this week at Aviva Stadium on February 1st.

Sexton suffered a ligament tear on his right knee four weeks ago at the Heineken Champions Cup win in Northampton. Despite reports to the contrary, the initial forecast was for a recovery period of six to eight weeks that would make him fit for Andy Farrell’s first game as head coach against the Scots, and that remains the case.

A worst-case scenario, eight weeks, would still make it available for Scottish gaming, and Sexton’s specialist is said to have rated the foreign trade recovery and rehabilitation program very positively.

Sexton may be able to demonstrate his well-being in Leinster’s last two Champions Cup games at home against Lyon and away against Benetton in the next two weeks. But even if he doesn’t play in any of these games, the World Player of the Year 2018 has proven several times in the past that he is able to return to Test Rugby after a long break.

During his time at Racing in the 2014/15 season, Sexton rested for 12 weeks at the behest of a French doctor. After returning after missing Ireland’s first 6-nation victory over Italy, he sat down with five penalties from France at Aviva Stadium in the 18:11 win over Ireland.

