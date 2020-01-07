advertisement

Johnny Sexton is unlikely to play a competitive game before the six-nation championship begins under new Irish coach Andy Farrell.

The Irish national team, who injured their knees in Leinster’s first European game against Northampton, will not play against Lyon this week and is also in doubt about Leinster’s last pool game against Benetton in less than two weeks.

Aside from the South African Cheetahs and Southern Kings teams competing against each other, there are no Pro 14 games scheduled for the week before the Irish Six Nations Championship 2020 against Scotland kicked off at Aviva Stadium on February 1st.

Leinster’s next Pro 14 game will be at home on February 15th on the RDS for Cheetahs. The last European billiard game against Benetton will take place in Italy on January 18.

“He is making good progress, but that would be a major turnaround in medial collateral ligament [MCL] injury,” said Stuart Lancaster of Sexton, returning for the Benetton game.

“It is not an injury that after two or three weeks you are suddenly no longer injured to get fit again. It takes time to strengthen the band, to run again and everything that gets fit again in a robust way Playing like rugby so it will take some time but he has made some good progress and everyone is optimistic about how he will go in the next few weeks. “

Depending on his rehabilitation, the start against Scotland could also be in danger and injured with Joey Carbery, which could open the door for Ross Byrne.

James Ryan is still in doubt against Lyon on Sunday. The Irish runner-up was withdrawn in the first half of the game against Connacht due to a calf injury and is currently under surveillance.

“You know that James’s physical condition and speed of work contribute so much to the games, but listen to how we train. If someone is injured, someone else can just slip in,” said Jordan Larmour, full-back of Leinster and Ireland ,

“You saw that on the weekend. We had 14 changes and still performed well. I guess every time you lose someone of this caliber it’s a loss, but I guess we have players who can level up and do a good job. “

