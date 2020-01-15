advertisement

Johnny Sexton follows the recent trend of over 30 Irish captains, followed by Rory Best and Paul O’Connell when new head coach Andy Farrell confirmed that the 34-year-old will lead his country in the next six nations.

“We made Johnny the captain of the Six Nations Championship,” said Farrell. “You can see what it means for him and what enthusiasm he will bring to the role. He has developed as a leader with Ireland, Leinster and the Lions over several years and will be a positive voice for the group. “

Rhys Ruddock is a surprising omission from the 35-member squad, in which five players – Ronán Kelleher, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Billy Burns and Ulster-Stütze Tom O’Toole – are represented in an otherwise established group of national players.

Munster Backrow Jack O’Donoghue – in the form of his life – does the cut at Ruddock’s expense.

Four “development players” – Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune and the Leinster trio lock Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne and Will Connors – will train with the squad in Portugal.

“At the December meeting, we asked the players to choose their hands and the coaches are very happy with the performance of the past few weeks,” said Farrell.

“The provinces are doing an excellent job of promoting young talent, and we believe that the national lineup provides an opportunity to support this work and to gain a better understanding of some of the young players who have performed well in their provinces.

“Ryan, Will, Harry and Robert will be the first to join the squad in this development role.”

The All Blacks have been doing this for several years.

Leinster Backrow Caelan is one of five players in Andy Farrell’s 35-man squad for the Six Nations. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

Farrell’s selection also shows that the Englishman is only concentrating on running a successful six-nation campaign.

Ireland’s preparations for the 2019 World Cup began in December 2015, but plans for the 2023 tournament in France were postponed until April 2022. This is a clear indication of last year’s failure in Japan as there are too many variables to set up another four-year plan.

Sexton followed a similar path to O’Connell when he was named Irish captain at dawn of his career. O’Connell led the national team for the first time in 2004, but due to Brian O’Driscoll’s largely uninterrupted 10-year tenure spanning 83 tests, the British and Irish Lions captain only officially took the role in 2009 when he was was named by Joe Schmidt in November 2013. Like Sexton, he was 34 at the time.

O’Connell led Ireland to the 2015 World Cup, but a serious thigh injury against France forced him to retire.

Best, who first captained his country in 2009, then led Ireland 38 times, before retiring in October last year after beating New Zealand in Tokyo. In 2016, Schmidt chose the 33-year-old over Jamie Heaslip.

Kelleher is expected to be the best replacement for the hooker, but if the 21-year-old doesn’t recover from a hand injury, Rob Herring from Ulster or Dave Heffernan from Connacht try to fill the boots of the man from Ulster. Niall Scannell, Best’s deputy in Japan, was dropped.

Seán Cronin, who has recovered from a neck injury in the past few weeks and has shown himself well for Leinster, was not called back.

James Ryan is expected to shake off a calf injury before Scotland arrives in Dublin on February 1st. Despite the undeniable leadership qualities of the 23-year-old, he was as old as O’Driscoll when he succeeded Keith Wood after the 2003 World Cup. Sexton is the man Farrell wants to lead in Ireland this season.

Halftime remains on track to return from a knee injury. However, should he suffer a setback, Ross Byrne prefers to wear the number 10 jersey, which would be a remarkable turn for the 24-year-old after missing the World Cup selection of Jack Carty and Joey Carbery.

Neither the Connacht nor the Munster made the cut; Carty for a loss of shape, which he apparently is treating, and Carbery for wrist surgery.

Billy Burns, Ulster’s number 10, is next, but this is also a great opportunity for the highly rated Harry Byrne, Ross’s younger brother.

Farrell’s biggest calls will be halfway through – apparently the call is between Conor Murray and John Cooney, though Luke McGrath remains in the squad – and the backrow.

The Leinster duo Doris (21) and Deegan (23), the form players in Ireland in every position, put real pressure on O’Mahony, CJ Stander and O’Donoghue to get three slots available.

Josh van der Flier appears to be staying with the open-side flanker unless O’Mahony changes to number seven.

The captain of Münster will be disappointed if he is overlooked for the national role, but his place on the team no longer seems to be certain.

The second row also shows a change in the pecking order since 2019, with Devin Toner and Ultan Dillane returning alongside Ryan and Iain Henderson as Jean Kleyn fails due to a neck injury.

Ireland 2020 Guinness Six Nations squad

Forward (19):

Max Deegan (Leinster, without cap)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, without cap)

Ultan Dillane (Connacht, 14 capsules)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 41 capsules)

Cian Healy (Leinster, 95 capsules)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht, 1 cap)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 53 capsules)

Rob Hering (Ulster, 8 capsules)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster, 0 capsules)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster, 36 capsules)

Jack McGrath (Ulster, 56 capsules)

Jack O’Donoghue (Münster, 2 capsules)

Peter O’Mahony (Münster, 64 capsules)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster, without cap)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 23 capsules)

James Ryan (Leinster, 23 caps)

CJ Stander (Münster, 38 capsules)

Devin Toner (Leinster, 67 capsules)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 23 capsules)

Back (16):

Will Addison (Ulster, 4 capsules)

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 23 capsules)

Billy Burns (Ulster, 0 capsules)

Ross Byrne (Leinster, 3 capsules)

Andrew Conway (Münster, 18 capsules)

John Cooney (Ulster, 8 capsules)

Keith Earls (Munster, 82 capsules)

Chris Farrell (Münster, 9 capsules)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 40 capsules)

Dave Kearney (Leinster, 19 capsules)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster, 21 caps)

Luke McGrath (Leinster, 19 caps)

Conor Murray (Munster, 78 capsules)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 28 capsules)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, captain, 88 caps)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 25 capsules)

Development players:

Ryan Baird

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Will Connors (Leinster).

