Their friendship is unlikely, but actor Johnny Depp and Pogue singer Shane MacGowan seemingly have enough in common to maintain one.

Depp, of course, participated in MacGowan’s 60th birthday celebrations at the National Concert Hall in Dublin in 2018, and he even played guitar at MacGowan’s wedding the same year.

Now he has jumped aboard a new documentary in progress on the Irish musician.

Depp will serve as producer on the doc, which is directed by Julien Temple – the man behind the likes of Glastonbury and Dirt and fury.

He is simply called “Shane” and will offer a mix of animation, archives and interviews with family, friends and collaborators. It will finally be broadcast on BBC4 in Ireland, after its cinema release.

Depp said: “Having known Shane for 30 years, I am honored to produce the final film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century.”

Temple, meanwhile, said, “It’s not the easiest thing to make a movie about Shane MacGowan. The closest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough movies. You install them camera traps that one day the snow leopard will set them off.

“Then when you really capture the unique strength of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on the screen, you realize it was worth it.”

