An insight into a beloved musician and outstanding lyricist. That should be great.

Shane MacGowan is considered one of the greatest musicians of all time and continues to inspire new generations of artists.

In addition to his poetic lyrics and songs, MacGowan’s private life has also brought many ups and downs.

Well, one person who can better deal with MacGowan’s story is his close friend Johnny Depp, and Variety has reported that Depp will play an important role in Julien Temple’s documentary about The Pogues singer.

Simply titled ShaneThe documentary offers viewers an intimate and detailed portrait of MacGowan’s life.

Temple will produce the film alongside Depp, Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit.

In terms of the narrative approach, the feature will use animation, unseen footage from Temple’s archives, as well as contributions from MacGowan’s employees, artists, and family.

The synopsis says the documentary “Shane’s true punk and poetic nature will culminate in its 60th birthday celebration, which brought singers, movie stars and rock’n’roll outlaws to their knees to remember.”

Variety has also reported that Altitude Films will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland and that it will be shown on BBC Four at a later date.

Depp said of the film: “Having known Shane for 30 years, I am honored to produce the final film about both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century.”

The film’s director, Julien Temple, said, “It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The next thing I can think of is one of these David Attenborough films. They set the camera traps. You wait and wait, hoping that one day the snow leopard will trigger them. If you actually capture the unique power of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on the screen, you will see that everything has paid off. “

We are sure that Shane MacGowan fans will be happy if Shane it has been released.

