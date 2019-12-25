advertisement

December 25, 2019 Zachary Shahan

In this episode of “Tesla Inside Out”, we talk about the role of David being sent to Florida (from New York) in 2013 as a sort of Johnny Appleseed character – part of Tesla’s “asset light” program – to respond stimulate consumer interest and sales in the region.

Ironically, David shared this story with me on Johnny Appleseed Day!

It is clear that the approach worked well in this city and region. David chose Sarasota because of its location between major metro stations in southwest Florida, and the city now has a Supercharger station with 20 stalls, a service center and many Tesla owners. It’s not Silicon Valley or Amsterdam, but it’s a pretty hot market. I wondered aloud how much the relative maturity of this market was due to David planting the flag here and the benefits of the local Tesla store (a few minutes from the Supercharger booth we filmed on). How much more consumer demand could there be in the US and worldwide if 100 times more Johnny Appleseeds were sent by the US and the world to open new regions in such an active way?

I then asked about FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) issues at that time. There was indeed FUD, David noted as he chuckled, and as you know when you read our Tesla flashbacks, he emphasized that 1) their sales process was very focused on people who had already shown interest in a Tesla, and 2 ) They discovered in their guerrilla marketing efforts (parking a car on the sidewalk and talking to strangers passing by) that most people had never heard of Tesla and that they only needed a test drive to get excited about it. Today, most people seem to have heard of Tesla, but much of what they have heard is negative message exchange – a test drive is still all that is really needed to solve that problem.

We changed location to get out of the melting sun and David emphasized that in the past many buyers thought that their Tesla would be a less used car in the city for the household. The Tesla sales staff immediately told them that they would soon be using the Tesla more than they thought, and that was indeed the case for customer after customer. That even brought up a topic that I have noticed on the Tesla Motors Club forums for years, and David confirmed from the end – that many husbands are “stealing” buyers’ cars. The good news is that this then leads to multi-Tesla households, something that was occasionally a thing in 2013, but has increased significantly with the Model 3 and is expected to increase much further with the Model Y and Cybertruck. David shared a story of such a case with one of the first Tesla buyers in Florida.

Switching between gears, David emphasized a story showing that in those early days there would be a serious meeting at Tesla headquarters just to consider where a single car should go for test drives. One car was such a big, important asset – and the company was so young and unknown – that it justified it. It’s wild to think that was the case 7 years ago, but it was. Imagine today that Elon Musk, Jerome Guillen and others are debating whether it is worthwhile to send one car to a specific region for an event and test drives.

In this episode we have taken a scenic route around Wall St. to go through some memories and reflections of David about the share price of Tesla (TSLA). He got shares back as an employee when the price was around $ 20, and he then joked that the staff said things like, “It could go up to $ 50 in one day!” Ah, how things have changed. Also note that this interview took place 3 months ago, when the stock price was around $ 242. David was already talking about how the stock looked great from his perspective if you take that relatively short history into account. Jumping to today, you can see the stock price rise became even more dramatic, rising to a record and historically interesting $ 420 earlier this week and $ 425 yesterday. I noticed that David was still enjoying the ride:

We ended this episode with a short conversation about how David and the team found new customers in 2013, Florida. The methods varied and the buyers varied, but there was clear interest – and it is not difficult to sell the car if you leave people in it for a test drive or test drive.

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









