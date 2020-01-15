advertisement

As the mega-success of the sequels shows, viewers simply cannot get enough of John Wick’s high-octane world, which expands stylishly with every film.

There are so many options within this action thriller series that it wasn’t really surprising when it turned out that there will be a spin-off TV show.

This show, entitled The Continental, will deal with the story of how The Continental came about. A hotel that also serves as a haven for assassins. And it doesn’t look like we have to wait too long before we check in.

As Deadline reports, The Continental is on its way to the premiere sometime after the release of the fourth John Wick film.

During the press tour of the Television Critics Association in winter, Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch informed the fans about the progress of the series, which was published early in the chronicle by John Wick Lore.

I had a meeting at a seasonal place yesterday for that. We like the group of authors and we try to put them in the right place so that they don’t interfere with the film. It will air sometime after the fourth film.

John Wick fans loved this update, and many believed that the TV show was a positive development for the franchise, opening new perspectives and exploring alternative characters.

#TheContinental will be stunning! Without a doubt, this is the next best step for the franchise. I am sure. Excited for this news!

There will be a John Wick TV show, and I cannot stress this enough, there will be a John Wick TV show.

The Continental, which was first reported in 2017, was shot by Lionsgate-supported Starz, directed by show runner Chris Collins (Sons of Anarchy).

In a 2018 Starz press release, Hirsch revealed:

This series is really different from everything else on TV. The Continental promises to record the thundering battle sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their goals that fans in the John Wick film franchise expected to see, and to introduce some new, darkly attractive characters to inhabit this underground world.

Other members of the team behind the film franchise include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wicks franchise writer Derek Kolstad, and Collins and David Leitch as executive producers. Stahelski will lead the premiere episode.

Keanu Reeves as Wick is not supposed to be the star of this upcoming show, but the potential for a cameo has not been ruled out.

John Wick 4 is expected to be released on May 21, 2021.

