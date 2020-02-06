advertisement

In “The Jesus Rolls” – John Turturro’s film, in which he imagines the trajectory of his legendary “Big Lebowski” character Jesus Quintana – he has just been released from prison and “on the street, broke, easy.”

And yes, it’s still his style to lick his bowling balls before he strikes.

The film’s first full trailer reveals a comedic road trip film and love story in which Jesus and his misfists Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou) embark on a revealing journey of petty crime and romance. Just don’t ask how many times they were all around the block.

“374 people I’ve had,” says Tautou’s character with a smile. “Have you counted us overall,” asks the Jesus in response. “Of course not,” she says, which makes Turturro and Cannavale easier.

“The Jesus Rolls” also plays Susan Sarandon, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken and Pete Davidson and was written and directed by Turturro, his first feature film since the film “Fading Gigolo” in 2013. Turturro’s film is inspired by the French farce ” Les Valseuses “.

Screen Media will release the spin-off film on March 3, both in the cinema and on request. Watch the first full trailer for the film above.

