advertisement

The dormant winter season is a great time to think about the crops we will be growing in the coming year.

After a few years of growing a wide variety of normal fruits, flowers and vegetables, most gardeners like to try something a little different, because we all like the challenge.

Our allotment plots are not just crop production areas, because every time we get a bumper crop, someone will want to know what variety we use and how you grew it.

It could be a few rows of large onions, several massive pumpkins or a large crop of saskatoons.

They all become topics of discussion and add to the social life on the attribution because there is always someone who lights the kettle and another enters our communal hut with some homemade cakes.

Looking back over the years, my interest has always been strongest in fruit.

advertisement

Brant de raisin

In the early 1950s, as a little boy, I discovered picking raspberries at our local farm on the edge of St. Marys.

Then, at the beginning of my adolescence, during my first subdivision in Stirling Park on Law Hill, I cultivated a row of Baldwin blackcurrants.

A few years later, at the Scottish Crops Research Institute where I studied weed control, one of the farm gardeners taught me how to graft apples.

As my gardening career took me south, I found a job on a fruit farm in Pulborough, West Sussex, growing blackcurrants, strawberries and apples.

While traveling in the UK, my garden was still used to experiment with fruit growing from early strawberry growing in tunnels, growing blueberries from seed and I continued grafting apples.

My garden was not large so I needed to plant a few varieties on the same tree to give me early, mid-season and late crops as well as a cook, who was usually Bramley.

Fig Brown Turkey

However, I am now back in Dundee with a good size garden and a decent allocation where I can indulge my passion for growing fruits.

I now have an apple tree with six different varieties and a pear with five different varieties, and every year I find someone with a crunchy variety that I have never seen before, so I buy shoots to graft in the spring. , but I keep my Bramley tree separate.

Breeders and nurseries have been busy and you can now get a vertical apple, Starline Firedance, perfect for small spaces and there is a wide range of straddle apples that form a low hedge with pruning.

I have tried growing a peach outdoors but without success due to peach leaf curl disease, but the Cherokee Cherry outdoors is fine.

He gets the black fly, but just give him a spray and the birds aren’t a problem because the fruits are so big that the blackbirds leave them alone.

Growing strawberries in summer is very easy, but the challenge is to grow some out of season, so I use an early variety, Mae or Christine and I place it under a low polyethylene tunnel for harvesting. from mid-May.

Pumpkin harvest

The season also continues with flamenco in the fall, although the rains of 2019 wiped out most of the harvest.

For something different, try some Saskatoon fruit shrubs or the chokeberry, Aronia Viking with black fruits that are extremely rich in antioxidants.

Figs are another very impressive crop that seems to like growing outside in Scotland.

They are very oriented to the east and grow for more than two months.

Eat them fresh, but when the crops are heavy, they make excellent jam and chutney.

Outdoor grapes may vary. Brant never let me down, but last year Rondo and Regent just rotted in wet weather.

Cherry Cherokee

However, they were great the year before when we had a great summer.

I will always keep them in case better summers return.

To be successful, however, you need a continuous summer pruning of young shoots so that the plant devotes all its energy to the production of large grapes.

Pumpkins are always a big challenge in getting large fruits that ripen to a bright orange color, but select a good variety and keep the plants nourished and watered if the season lacks rainfall.

Small jobs for the week

Keep bird tables full of seeds and clean tables and feeders regularly. On cold mornings, replace the chilled water dishes with fresh warm water.

I no longer put bread for birds because it encourages pigeons and seagulls which are very messy.

Keep the birds fed

advertisement