There was a time in the dark and distant past when we acquired our gardening knowledge in gardening magazines, and the wealthiest people who had a television could see professional gardeners like Percy Thrower and Geoff Hamilton from the box in their piece life.

Growing up in Dundee, we also had a Crolls nursery at the Ferry and Lauries Nursery in Ninewells where we could walk around and see the all-named garden plants.

I was fortunate to get a five-year gardening apprenticeship, with qualified gardeners at Duntrune Terrace for practical help and Kingsway Tech for our written lessons.

Those were good days, but now relegated to pleasant distant memories as we move at high speed into the new world of technology.

Big Pumpkins from Simply Seeds

This can be fantastic for young children introduced to this world of primary school where even children from poor backgrounds all have the essential mobile phone.

Alas, we silver-haired surfers have a hard time trying to understand this massive knowledge now available with information technology.

We no longer need to seek advice from a gardening expert, just ask Mr. Google.

He has all the answers, or knows someone with answers to each question.

I thought I had a good understanding of computers, even when I created my own website, www.johnstoa.com, but the world is changing faster than I can, so now Google is frowning at my site Web because it is not suitable for mobiles.

Dobies seed tomatoes

Microsoft has now released a new Windows 10 to replace my old Windows 7.

The past few weeks have been a nightmare.

The emails disappear, the photos disappear, the jpeg files that I normally resize to a little more than one megabite are now much greater than 10.

New folders appear that I did not request and I am having trouble using my new chic keyboard because it is black and needs a light so that I can see which keys I am using.

However, once you have calmed down and embraced this new world, there is no limit to finding answers to all of your gardening questions.

Tulip Scarlet Baby by Peter Nyssen

We hear about problems on the main streets with as many stores closed as people do a lot of Internet shopping today.

The gardening world has the same problems.

I am now more likely to buy online rather than going to my local garden centers, which I notice are filling up with household items at the expense of garden plants.

In the fall, my tulips, daffodils and crocuses were ordered online at www.peternyssen.com oriental lilies at www.hartsnursery.co.uk and Angels Trumpets at www.vanmeuwen.com

My garden seeds ordered in January on www.simplyseed.co.uk and www.dobies.co.uk

Winter border

An excellent source of fruit shrubs is www.pomonafruits.co.uk and www.kenmuir.co.uk and the best chrysanthemums come from www.walkersplantcentre.co.uk

If you are looking for tuberous begonias, delphiniums or polyanthus, try www.blackmore-langdon.com. A large Bath Nursery.

Previous Courier articles are archived in my weekly blog scottishartistandhisgarden.blogspot.co.uk dating back to 2008.

Today every nursery and garden center has a website, and there is also one for our local botanical gardens www.dundee.ac.uk/botanic and for horticultural research, check out our local www.hutton.ac.uk

However, there are still garden centers for walking on www.glendoick.com which specialize in rhododendrons and www.dobbies.com

Rhododendron Sneezy from Glendoick

They are only a short drive away and both have excellent restaurants.

If you are looking for quality roses, try Cockers Roses at Aberdeen, www.roses.uk.com and www.davidaustinroses.com

The allowances are also pretty well covered by websites with www.allotment.org.uk which contains links to everything you are likely to develop, then check out both the National Society at www.nsalg.org.uk and the Scottish Society at www.sags .org.uk.

Of course, the City Road allotments have a website at www.cityroadallotments.com, although there is a tendency to modernize and use social media with Facebook and Instagram. Now I wonder if Google can help me dig !!!

Pomona Raspberry Fall Polka

Small jobs to do this week

The winter border is at its best with dogwoods and brightly colored willows, but keep the soil free of leaves and weeds as crocus bulbs and snowdrops are now all over the ground and eager to open their flowers while we all appreciate the mild winter.

Even tulips emerge in the sunlight, so spring can come early this year.

