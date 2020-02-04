advertisement

The gardener’s weather was very mild in winter.

It looks like we need to have another mild winter, as it is now the end of January and I haven’t seen a snowflake yet.

In fact, it was dry and warm with only a few morning frosts and the ground preparations on the subdivision are well ahead.

advertisement

The digging has been completed outside of where the winter vegetables are growing, but it is still very easy to find other jobs that require attention.

Pick some germs

Fruit trees, bushes and roses (bushes, shrubs and climbers) were all pruned. Most of the vines inside the greenhouse as well as the outdoor varieties were all pruned although I left some shoots so that I could get a lot of cuttings.

The grape vines like an early start and with the mild winter, they grow quickly, so to avoid the bleeding of sap from pruned shoots, pruning is best completed at the end of January for those under glass and a few weeks later for those grown. outside.

Wherever they are grown, adopt a system that allows good air circulation around the developing clusters and a continuous summer pruning to prevent the vines from growing excessively at the expense of the grapes.

Establish a permanent frame of rods and sides with spurs every six inches or so.

Vine spur pruned in winter

The vines are very adaptable and are happy to be limited to any available space, and perfect on a warm wall facing due south.

From December to early February, cut all the shoots into a single bud on the stems or side parts.

Once growth begins in the spring, wait for the young clusters to appear, then start summer pruning.

Cut the ends of the shoots after two leaves have formed beyond the fruit clusters, then cut all the shoots after one leaf.

Rhubarb crown ready to divide and replant

When the vine is prevented from growing excessively, it puts all its energy into developing the grape clusters.

Grapes are very easy to propagate. Keep some of the strongest shoots and cut to lengths of two to three heads and put them in small pots, three to a pot.

Grow them indoors in a cold greenhouse or on a window sill.

Once rooting has taken place and growth has started, remove them from the pot and place them in individual pots. They grow very quickly.

Figs growing outdoors can also be propagated from hardwood cuttings four to six inches long and treated like vines.

Vine stems after pruning

Another task in dry weather is to check the stakes and tree ties and replace them if necessary.

It is also a good time to dig up and divide the clumps of rhubarb that have been growing for several years.

Dig up the clump and divide it into solid roots with at least two or three good buds.

Replant them on fresh soil that has been dug and composted in the ground.

Add a little fertilizer to help them settle in the spring.

Vine cuttings

Harvesting continues with suede, cabbage, sprouts, kale, parsnip and leek.

The mild winter allowed excellent growth of the wintered vegetables.

Indoors, it’s time to start the first sowing.

Peppers need a long growing season, so they are the first to be sown.

Varieties to try include Tabasco, Basket of Fire, Krakatoa, Demon Red and Padron.

Checking tree links and stakes

The peppers will be followed by onions, beans and sweet peas and if the mild winter continues, my tuberous begonias will come out of storage to be packed in a good compost and placed in a warm room.

Small jobs to do this week

Check the young pansies flowering in spring for whiteflies (aphids) and leaf spot diseases and spray all affected plants with a combined insect pest and rose disease. Plants in sheltered locations are susceptible to infection during our mild winters as green flies and leaf spots continue to grow.

advertisement