Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John suffered a fall on his long-awaited return to the race when Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint dominated at the front with Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle.

In the first half of 2017, John completed the rare heights of the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown, the Blue Riband in Cheltenham and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Jessica Harrington’s gelding was disappointed at Leopardstown at Christmas, and injuries have kept him from the track since then, despite getting off to a flying start to the next season in the John Durkan.

He had a 4-1 chance at his first competition appearance in 733 days – and was in second place when he crumpled on landing after jumping to the finish on the third flight.

John soon got up and continued to gallop without a rider, while rider Barry Geraghty got up quickly.

Harrington reported that her indictment had appeared unscathed and said, “Barry was thrilled with him. He said that he had just come to life, that he had mastered the hurdle perfectly and had taken over gravity.

“He had done everything right by then and hadn’t been hit. He said he got a little cold halfway through the race and then relaxed. As soon as Stratum appeared outside, he wanted to leave.

“He’ll be sore since it was a bad fall. Hopefully he’ll be fine in the morning and we’ll see how he is before we make decisions.

“The Kinloch Brae and the Galmoy hurdle are two options for him, but we’ll see how he comes first.”

Geraghty added: “He felt great. He flew the third to last, but a step later he stumbled and didn’t get his undercarriage out. “

Burrows Saint brought Willie Mullins his first success in the Irish Grand National last season and returned 13-2 when he fell into the hands of Rachael Blackmore, the jockey of the moment.

Blackmore steadily increased the pace in front and gained a big advantage over the rest of the field, which raced down the back straight.

After Sizing John stepped down, Burrows Saint had a clear lead and galloped vigorously to reach three-quarters of a length.

The winner’s Stablemate Saglawy (7-4 favorite) made late wins to take second place, and Sayo and Stratum rounded off the one-two for the master coach.

Mullins said: “It was an enterprising trip and Rachael did what I asked of her. She jumped out and galloped and the horse did well. She even said when he got tired that when he saw a hurdle he wanted to gallop down. He loves to jump.

“It was a nice surprise as he wasn’t treated well by the conditions.”

He added: “Sayo jumped badly early. We’ll probably give up his hunting career because he doesn’t like to jump and he needed a few hurdles to get right.

“Paul (Townend) felt that Saglawy didn’t want to and didn’t enjoy it. Stratum has stayed and there will be more opportunities for him.”

