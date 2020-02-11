advertisement

John Oliver is now a US citizen, but the decades-long process has left him with some scars.

Last Week Tonight’s host explained how emotionally stressful the entry process was for this country when he attended Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Monday. Apparently it was so bad that he forgot his own phone number.

“There are a hundred different questions and you choose 10 to shoot at you,” said Oliver about the naturalization test. “It’s incredibly nerve-wracking and the first question they asked me was,” What is your phone number? “And I was so scared I forgot. I swear it’s true. I faded out.”

Next they asked him for his social security number.

“I said,” I don’t know what that is either. It’s not going well at all, “he laughed.” It was absolutely petrifying. “

The Last Week Tonight host first came to the United States from the UK in 2006 and has been trying to become a citizen ever since.

“I tried to explain it to my wife. I’ve been worried about it for a decade. There was an omnipresent buzzing in the back of my mind,” he said. “There was part of me, even the day of the ceremony – I thought somehow that it was going to be a trap. There was a part of me who literally thought they would open the door and there would only be plastic wrap on the floor like Good Fellas and only Jared Kushner who was in sat in a swivel chair and petted a hairless cat, “Oh,” he laughed, “that would have made more sense to me than what I wanted.”

However, Colbert had to do very little to obtain his own citizenship.

“I was born,” said Colbert. “I was driving through the birth canal and they handed me the little piece of paper when I came out.”

Check out the clip above.

