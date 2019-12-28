advertisement

Before starting his career as a comedian, John Mulaney was a temporary worker at Comedy Central and had the uncomfortable task of stopping an important meeting to let network managers know that his biggest star at the time, Dave Chappelle, had “disappeared” ,

While Mulaney is promoting his new Netflix special “John Mulaney and the Sack-Lunch-Pile” in Sirius XM’s “Netflix is ​​a joke”, he said that part of his job description as a CC temporary worker at that time concerned the staffing of the phones , He was put to the test when the call came that Chappelle had stopped producing The Chappelle Show and was going to Africa.

“They said,” You have to stop the meeting and let them know, “Mulaney recalled.” I said, “OK!” I went in and said, “So … Dave Chappelle is gone.”

advertisement

Also read: John Mulaney Says It’s Time for “Perverted Garnish” Mistletoe to “Be # MeToo-ed” (Video)

After some conviction that Chappelle was really gone, and not just too late, the executives focused on securing the footage that was already recorded for season three of the show.

“They wanted to put me on a plane that day and send me to LA to get the tapes – so they could not be destroyed – and fly back to New York with them,” Mulaney said. “And that was interesting, but it felt like an obstacle to being a comedian.”

So Mulaney quit this job and went on – not to another hemisphere, but as a freelance copywriter while pursuing a career as a stand-up.

“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” is currently streaming on Netflix.

“SNL” 5-timer club: the most common hosts, from Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (photos)

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no brotherhood more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club”. Those who have proven themselves worthy by “SNL” five times are invited to an elite circle, in which they put on luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and watch the current actors fight to death for their entertainment. NBC

Alec Baldwin – 17th In addition to his many guest appearances with players like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times and overtook Steve Martin’s record in 2011. Martin was there that evening to request a surprising drug test. NBC

Steve Martin – 15 The esteemed President of the Five Timers Club was also the quickest to reach this milestone, hosting his fifth event less than two years after his first. Martin hosted a total of 15 times, most recently in 2009. NBC

John Goodman – 13 Goodman ranks third on the “SNL” hosting list of all time with 13 episodes, only behind Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin. NBC

Buck Henry – 10

From 1976 to 1980 it was a tradition that the director of “Heaven Can Wait” hosted the season finale of “SNL”. Henry moderated a total of 10 episodes, including a carnival special. NBC

Tom Hanks – 9 Hanks’ fifth back and forth as a host in 1990 was the result of the Five Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. NBC

Chevy Chase – 8 The original anchor of “Weekend Update” hosted “SNL” eight times after being the first original actor to step out in season two of the show. NBC

Christopher Walken – 7 After his fifth appearance in May 2001, Walken was the first to join the Five Timers Club in the 21st century. NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6 Although we haven’t seen her in a five o’clock robe, her portrait is in the club’s luxurious rooms. She holds the record for the youngest presenter of all time after she was 7 years old after the release of “E.T.” in 1982. NBC

Elliot Gould – 6 Gould hosted the show five times in the 1970s, but his sixth appearance was his last after becoming blind due to Lorne Michaels’ sudden exit from the show in 1980. NBC

Danny DeVito – 6

Shortly after playing The Penguin in “Batman Returns”, DeVito joined the club in January 1993 with an “SNL” appearance. FX

Tina Fey – 6 Tina Fey, arguably the most famous “SNL” actress among the millennials, joined the club in 2015 after a career as a presenter that included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression. NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6

The actress performed for the fifth time in 2016 and started her monologue with a five-timers jacket that Kenan Thompson presented her with. (She was again a guest of the then fiancée Colin Jost in December 2019.) NBC

Candice Bergen – 5th Bergen was the first woman to host “SNL” and hosted five times from 1975 to 1990. NBC

Bill Murray – 5th After starring in season 2-5, Murray made five appearances in the 80s and 90s. NBC

Ben Affleck – 5th The man whom “SNL” mocked for his film “Gigli” joined the Five Timers Club in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for best picture for “Argo”. NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5th At the pop star’s fifth appearance in 2013, “SNL” brought back the “Five-Timers” sketch when Timberlake’s launch was celebrated with a fight between actors Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam. NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5th After a series of guest appearances as press spokesman for Donald Trump’s White House, Sean Spicer, McCarthy picked up her Five-Timers jacket in season 42. NBC

The rock – 5 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted season 42 finale of “SNL”

Jonah Hill – 5th Hill’s five appearances as a presenter lasted a decade, the first in 2008 and the fifth on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5th Ferrell was one of the most successful “SNL” aliums of the 90s and joined the club on November 23, 2019. His best known “SNL” bits included his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek in “Celebrity” Danger. “

Paul Simon – 4th

Technically, Simon has only been a guest four times, but has been included in the “Five-Timers Club” sketches since he was the musical guest of a fifth show. He also has the most emotional moment in the history of “SNL”: his performance of “The Boxer” in the Cold Open of the first episode after September 11th. Getty

Previous slide

Next slide

TheWrap looks back on those who joined the elite club in sketch comedy

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no brotherhood more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club”. Those who have proven themselves worthy by “SNL” five times are invited to an elite circle, in which they put on luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and watch the current actors fight to death for their entertainment.

advertisement