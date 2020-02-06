advertisement

Mulaney, Pete and Colin at SNL | Will Heath / NBC

The Saturday Night Live 2019-20 season will continue this weekend as host RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber take center stage.

The show will then take a short break before returning on February 29 with new episodes. That night John Mulaney will appear as the host and David Byrne as the musical guest.

NBC also confirmed the lineup for the following week. In the episode of March 7, Daniel Craig will be the host. The Weeknd will enter the stage for the musical performance.

“SNL” is currently celebrating its 45th season.

