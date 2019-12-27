advertisement

The filmmaker of “Crazy Rich Asians” hopes to do justice to Kelly Marie Trans’s favorite character “Star Wars”.

Rose Tico, “The Rise of the Skywalker”

Disney

The many “Star Wars” fans were outraged at how “The Rise of Skywalker” Kelly Marie Trans resistance member Rose Tico by John M. Chu should be thrilled. The director of “Crazy Rich Asians” personally campaigned for Rose Tico on social media to get her own Disney + original series. Thanks to “The Mandalorian” and the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi series, the “Star Wars” universe already has a television house on Disney +. Could Rose Tico be the next? “Bring me to the coach,” Chu tweeted on December 27th.

Kelly Marie Tran made her Star Wars debut in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi. Rose Tico was an important supporting character in the film, but her screen time for “The Rise of Skywalker” was drastically reduced. Forbes estimates that Tran appears on the screen in “The Rise of Skywalker” for only one minute and 16 seconds. The total running time of the film is two hours and 22 minutes. Fans have pointed out that Rose Tico’s sister has more time in “The Last Jedi” (her character appears in the opening scene and is killed) than in “The Rise of Skywalker”.

The main reason why fans were outraged by Trans’s scarcely existing role in “The Rise of Skywalker” is how it was treated by “Star Wars” fans after the release of “The Last Jedi”. Tran had to clean up her Instagram account after falling victim to online harassment and racism from toxic Star Wars fans who were unhappy with her casting. Many Star Wars fans believe that Rise of Skywalker screenwriters J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio have validated the trolls.

A pre-release interview between Tran and Entertainment Weekly suggested that Rose’s role for the movie release of “Rise of Skywalker” should be cut dramatically. Tran said she looks forward to “Star Wars” fans seeing Rose and Daisy Ridley’s protagonist Rey interact, but “Rise of Skywalker” doesn’t have a scene of the two characters together.

John M. Chu is currently in the post-production of “In The Heights”, the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical to be released on June 26, 2020.

Ok @disneyplus. Take me to the trainer. Let us make this series a reality. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars

– Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu), December 27, 2019

