John Legend will start in 2020 with a new partner in the shoe industry: Sperry.

The R&B singer announced the news in a Sperry Facebook post and said, “I’m pleased to announce that I’m going to partner with Sperry for 2020. I’ve loved her shoes for a while.”

In the video, Legend wears a pair of Original Lug Chukka boots from Sperry Men with the Gold Cup. The shoes have a non-marking rubber outsole, a full-grain leather upper, a shock-absorbing, removable insert and a lambskin lining. You can now shop at Sperry.com for $ 185.

Sperry Men’s Gold Cup Original Lug Chukka

CREDIT: Sperry

On red carpets and as a coach for “The Voice”, Legend is often found in crisp suits with designer shoes and prefers high-end labels such as Dior Men, Christian Louboutin and Gucci. The off duty “All of Me” hit maker is a fan of streetwear, including sneakers like Common Projects and Fear of God. Legend compiles its sophisticated ensembles with the support of the wardrobe stylist David Thomas, whose customers also include actor Henry Golding, country crooner Kane Brown and legendary singer Lionel Richie.

While best known for his music, Legend has built a number of high profile brand partnerships over the years, including with Google, Stella Artois and Pampers. Stay tuned for more information about Sperry regarding his latest celebrity partner.

