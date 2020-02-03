advertisement

There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and as the game progresses you should consider CarterMatt as your source for some of the best! We’ll show you ways to view / re-view the ads, as well as our judgment on whether or not some of them achieve the intended goal. Sure, they want to be fun and enterprising, but shouldn’t they sell the product too?

For this article, we’re bringing you a brand new ad from Genesis, revolving around John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen, which aim to turn the industry upside down. They want to set the course and are pretty effective at it.

The pitch – This commercial was really about Chrissy saying goodbye to old luxury and introducing the new one – it’s something that is fun, luxurious, and careless in the end. Legend’s title as Sexiest Man Alive is also mentioned. It’s about making luxury a pleasure.

So what works with this commercial? We think the approach here is fun because it skewers many preconceived notions about the opulent world. Using Tiegen as an introduction to the Genesis world is smart because she is a new face of modern celebrities and an exceptional person who uses social media. If you add this to John Legend, you get a fun, crisp TV commercial. You can argue that this commercial doesn’t do much for people outside of Chrissy’s and John’s fans … but how many people does Genesis really need? The goal here is to get people to talk and guess what? There is a good chance that they did it. This is probably particularly important when you consider that Genesis isn’t necessarily the biggest name in the world of cars.

While this wasn’t the funniest commercial on the night, we would argue that it was fun and accomplished a lot of what we wanted in advance.

