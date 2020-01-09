advertisement

John Landgraf has a formula for what makes a good title for a television series. And if that strategy doesn’t work, he has a fallback plan.

The FX chief gave a very thoughtful explanation for his method of titling television programs on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

“Honestly, I’m in favor of going all the way towards being super original, distinctive, perfect, perfect – or quite generic at the other end, as opposed to a chaotic middle,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Landgraf used the popular medical drama of the “Nip / Tuck” network, which ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2010, as an example of a “perfect” title.

“After watching this and participating in it for several decades, I can tell you that sometimes the title is only expressed instantaneously,” Landgraf told reporters. “Nip / Tuck” was never anything other than “Nip / Tuck”, and it was always Nip-Slash-Tuck. And by the way, Ryan (Murphy) is really good at titles. No surprise there. What else would you call nip / tuck? It is perfect and it is obvious that it is perfect. “

To illustrate the other end of the title spectrum, Landgraf explained the reasons for the title of the FX crime series “The Shield”.

“‘The Shield’, another good example, was originally called ‘The Precinct’, and of course they searched and searched for the perfect distinctive title that, in one or two words or three words, reproduces the unique and distinctive sound.” and “The Shield,” and they couldn’t find one, “said Landgrave.” And if, in our experience, you don’t find one, choose a title that isn’t the right one. It’s not better to choose a mediocre title that tries to be distinctive. “It is actually better to choose a title that is relatively general, because if the show is great, that general title will change over time can be absorbed. “

“The Shield” became a meaningful title because it became synonymous with a meaningful show. I would say “The Wire” is a fairly general title. Same quality of the show, great show that started around the same time. General title. But they eventually became synonymous. “

