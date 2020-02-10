advertisement

Quiet Place actor John Krasinski responded to rumors about the use of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and gave some hope to Marvel fans.

In an interview with TotalFilm, Krasinski spoke honestly about the rumors that fans had assumed the role of Reed Richards:

“You think:” Are you interested in not destroying people’s dreams? “I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love these films because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And surely a lot of my friends are in these films. I have no idea what (Marvel) think. But if you’re considering me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it. “

advertisement

Related: Rumor: Fantastic Four film will introduce Old School Herald of Galactus to challenge Captain Marvel in the MCU

Krasinski The actor, the director

Krasinski has had a number of acting roles in the past ten years. Especially as Jim from “The Office” and more recently as Jack Ryan in the television thriller “Tom Clancy”. The internet also remembers that Krasinski got an incredible shape for his role in 13 hours and especially for his shirtless scene. Frankly, that’s probably why most people considered him for the role. In addition to such roles, he also directed films in which he also participated: A quiet place and its upcoming sequel, A quiet place 2,

When asked by Total Film whether he was interested in directing a future Marvel film, he admitted his weakness:

“Oh man, do you conduct one of these things? I don’t think I’m your type. But if I should act in one? I would have so much fun. “

See also: Rumor: Spider-Man becomes Reed Richards mentee in MCU Fantastic Four film

The first family of Fan Casting Marvel

Fantastic Four fans have been keeping an eye on Krasinski for his 13-hour role for Reed Richards. Not to mention that he had a bit of white hair in Photoshop edits and put on a blue suit for him.

The Fantastic Four – MCU @MarvelStudios @johnkrasinski #EmilyBlunt @ZacEfron @JohnCena #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/Ij1VOQT2KN

– BossLogic (@Bosslogic), April 7, 2018

Even Marvel comic artist Russel Dauterman seemed to show his support for Krasinski as Reed Richards. In War of the Realms # 3, his Reed Richards seemed strongly inspired by Krasinski.

It is quite possible that Marvel is thinking about Krasinski. Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife and his A Quiet Place lead actress, is said to have had a recent meeting with Marvel after her role in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Like Krasinski, fans also expressed a wish that Blunt Sue play Storm of the Fantastic Four.

See also: The graphic artist faces Mark Wahlberg as Ben Grimm aka The Thing!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjbzJCX_pA8 (/ embed)

There was also a rumor from Thomas Polito in June 2019 that Marvel had approached both Krasinski and Blunt about possible roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One is in development for a Fantastic Four film. However, when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked for details at San Diego Comic Con, he was a mother. When asked what story could affect the Marvel Studios film, Feige said, “These are all spoilers, but I’m very happy about these characters and bring Marvel’s First Family to the platform and level they deserve.” He pointed she also had no casting news.

Kevin Feige on the return of # Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four #SDCC https://t.co/KN7sAI9ED1 pic.twitter.com/IaQ6zsipdK

– Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2019

What do you think of Krasinski reacting to these rumors? Would he make a good Reed Richards?

(Visited 90 times, 90 visits today)

advertisement