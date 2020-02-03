advertisement

There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday. In the course of the big game, consider us the source of some of the best! We’ll show you ways to view / re-view the ads, as well as our judgment on whether or not some of them achieve the intended goal. Sure, they want to be fun and enterprising, but shouldn’t they sell the product too?

With this article we come up with a new commercial for Hyundai that is both fun and has some big names in Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and then Chris Evans. Will this be the kind of advertising people will remember for years to come? We don’t know, but it’s at least another way the car company advertises its brand.

The pitch – Here you have the opportunity to see John, Rachel and Chris all doing their part to talk about cars and the Hyundai Sonata … while using some heavy Boston accents. The main thing here is that they describe the car (and everything else) as silly as possible.

What works – Star power in the first place. These are three big names that do their part to sell a product. The car is badly affected, and all of this corresponds to the fact that Hyundai makes some commercials that appeal to a wide audience. They are relatively harmless, but also innovative enough.

What not – The truth is, we’ve seen so many people make this joke over time.

overall rating –

Do you want more Super Bowl advertising?

Then go to the link here!

