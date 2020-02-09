advertisement

To support the release of “A Quiet Place Part II”, screenwriter and director John Krasinski will appear on Monday in the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Krasinski talks about a variety of topics, including the movie and his Super Bowl Boston ad. He also talks about Chris Martin accusing Emily Blunt of a musical version of “A Quiet Place”.

Krasinski can also be seen in the series “Burning Questions”.

The episode will be broadcast on Monday afternoon. Check the local deals for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy video highlights and photos:

