John Karlen, an actor who appeared in Dark Shadows and Cagney & Lacey, died of heart failure on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

His death was reported on Twitter by the Dark Shadows News account: “We are sad to report to Barnabas Collins the death of # DarkShadows actor John Karlen, who played Willie Loomis, the unforgettable slide. John died on January 22nd at the hospice in Burbank, California. He was 86 years old and had a number of health setbacks in the past decade… ”

Karlen is best known for playing Willie Loomis in “Dark Shadows”, a supernatural soap opera from the 1960s. In the end, he played the character over 179 episodes. He is also known for his role as Harvey Lacey in the CBS sitcom “Cagney & Lacey”, which ran from 1982 to 1988, in which he played the husband of Mary Beth Lacey by Tyne Daly.

Karlen was nominated for three Emmys for his role and won in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

His additional TV credits include “Daughters of Darkness”, “Night of Terror”, “The Sixth Sense”, “Night Gallery”, “The Image of Dorian Gray”, “The Wide World of Mystery” and “Trilogy of Terror” , His most recent roles came in small parts on “Murder, She Wrote” and “Mad About You” in the mid-1990s.

