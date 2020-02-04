advertisement

It seems increasingly that the biggest threat to Peter MacKay’s running bid is Peter MacKay.

The alleged candidate in the campaign to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the Conservative has stalled more than once in recent days.

On Tuesday, he issued a statement clarifying his position on whether he would favor the transfer of the Canadian embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after a report at the Post Millennial said he would not commit to a measure that is politics the current Conservative Party.

When pushing the case, he said it was “a very complicated matter” and the call to action would be “shrewd”.

MacKay’s suspicions led to a heap of parties from the party who are less thrilled by his prospect running away with the leadership. “The Conservative Party membership vote must be respected. And so must Israel,” said New Brunswick MP John Williamson, who is cheating on his leadership effort.

MacKay felt compelled to show his position. He said that as defense minister he had made clear a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada. “It has always been my personal opinion that Jerusalem is the undisputed capital of the State of Israel and this is where the Canadian embassy should be, and under my leadership, it will be located,” he said.

The problem is that, if it’s always been his personal viewpoint, why didn’t he just say it when asked? Party membership overwhelmingly voted for the measure at its Halifax congress in August 2018. A soft-spoken operator would not allow any daylight to pass between his point of view and the position of membership.

The day before, the MacKay team attempted to portray their husband in a charming light, inviting CTV to a child protection center helping victims of abuse – an organization that candidates co-chair.

MacKay spoke of the new level of understanding, compassion and civilization that he has deviated since leaving politics. “I would like to make politics a little different,” he said.

The reporter asked him if he thought a tweet sent from his weekend account that criticized Justin Trudeau for using $ 875 in Liberal Party donations for yoga sessions was evidence of a new civilization. He agreed that it was not and said he had not been able to check the tweet before it was sent, at which point his media holders closed the interview while the cameras were still rotating.

While running for the Liberal Party leader, Trudeau’s campaign spent $ 876.95 on yoga sessions and bath bills for Justin Trudeau.

Liberals cannot be trusted. pic.twitter.com/Yeyk7laZyJ

– Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 1, 2020

She turned a good story into a bad one and showed a lack of leadership. MacKay is more experienced than anyone on his team and had to insist on completing the interview, even if the heat was rising.

Mistakes add impetus to everyone’s but MacKay’s haunted campaign that is building within the party. I’ve spoken to a number of influential and vocal conservatives, who offer the following variation – MacKay is a good guy, but he can’t be a leader; he is not so competent, not so bright and he does not do the job.

Importantly, they say he is not so conservative. The assumption in the media and among the poll is that MacKay is powerful and could add 10 percent to the party’s current 30 percent support floor. That assumption is wrong, his opponents argue, because 10 percent of the party’s base will not show up to vote for MacKay. His election as leader will disrupt the Conservative coalition, they claim. “Looks like ’93 and Kim Campbell again. Built on sandstone,” said a MacKay referee.

He said he is not convinced by any of the other candidates and maintains hopes that former minister John Baird can be persuaded to enter the race. That could still happen if Baird is willing to face the risk of his opponents and the media digging deep into his record, his life, and his personal views.

If he couldn’t, Erin O’Toole would be the “defensive game” – a candidate who would probably not win an election but would not tear the party apart, said an Anti-MacKay Conservative.

It is impossible to know how wide the picture is among party members. But it does exist and is strangely visceral.

The issue for MacKay was bolstered by a new Ipsos poll of the general population, rather than party members, who suggested that 40 per cent of voters would consider voting for the Conservative under his leadership, compared to 31 per cent for O ‘ Toole and Marilyn Gladu and 29 percent under another Ontario MP, Derek Sloan.

But if MacKay continues to validate his opponents’ criticisms by being too vague or overly grass roots, he may regret leaving his Bay Street law firm’s Genetic suburbs. He remains the favorite, but any suggestion of a coronation is premature.

• Email: jivison@postmedia.com | Twitter: IvisonJ

