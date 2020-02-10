The news that John Frusciante was returning to the fold of the Red Hot Chili Peppers after an absence of more than a decade was greeted with great enthusiasm by many fans.
The guitarist ousted Josh Klinghoffer from his post, but as he said himself, “John and Flea have a musical language. I can never face the story of him and John. “
Now, Frusciante has made his first appearance with the group in 13 years. He joined them (minus drummer Chad Smith, who was temporarily replaced by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction) in a special commemorative concert for filmmaker Andrew Burkle on Saturday.
They played a short set of three songs that included “ Give It Away ”, a cover of The Stooges “ I Wanna Be Your Dog ” and a cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Not Great Men’.
Frusciante also played a few songs with Dave Navarro.
Watch it below:
(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC7etYG6GMo (/ incorporated)
GIVE IT AWAY com John Frusciante pic.twitter.com/lf0MPDqfWY
– RHCP Brasil (@RHCPbr) February 9, 2020
Thank you to the Burkle family for inviting us to celebrate Andrew. His passion for life was contagious and his spirit endures thanks to our work at @THF.
A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was on display when this all-star formation got together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7
– Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020
On Dave Navarro’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/iT8DNzxPh5
– RHCP Live (@redhot_live) February 8, 2020
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8xaBGvQqRU (/ integrated)
.