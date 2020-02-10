advertisement

The news that John Frusciante was returning to the fold of the Red Hot Chili Peppers after an absence of more than a decade was greeted with great enthusiasm by many fans.

The guitarist ousted Josh Klinghoffer from his post, but as he said himself, “John and Flea have a musical language. I can never face the story of him and John. “

Now, Frusciante has made his first appearance with the group in 13 years. He joined them (minus drummer Chad Smith, who was temporarily replaced by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction) in a special commemorative concert for filmmaker Andrew Burkle on Saturday.

They played a short set of three songs that included “ Give It Away ”, a cover of The Stooges “ I Wanna Be Your Dog ” and a cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Not Great Men’.

Frusciante also played a few songs with Dave Navarro.

Watch it below:

GIVE IT AWAY com John Frusciante pic.twitter.com/lf0MPDqfWY

– RHCP Brasil (@RHCPbr) February 9, 2020

Thank you to the Burkle family for inviting us to celebrate Andrew. His passion for life was contagious and his spirit endures thanks to our work at @THF.

A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was on display when this all-star formation got together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7

– Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020

On Dave Navarro’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/iT8DNzxPh5

– RHCP Live (@redhot_live) February 8, 2020

