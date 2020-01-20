advertisement

Former FAI chief John Delaney has resigned from the Uefa executive committee, the European association said on Monday.

A statement from Uefa said: “Uefa is taking immediate notice of John Delaney’s resignation from his position as Executive Committee member of Uefa, which should end in 2021.

“During his time on the Executive Committee, John Delaney was instrumental in helping Uefa achieve many things. He was instrumental in expanding the euro to 24 teams, which proved to be a great success in 2016.

“Several teams that may not have qualified otherwise have demonstrated that they can contribute on the biggest stage. One example is the entry of Wales into the semi-finals and the elimination of England by Iceland.”

“He was an important figure in standardizing TV rights in national team competitions. All Uefa member associations have benefited from this and the new Uefa Nations League tournament has been launched.

“Uefa wishes him all the best for the future.”

