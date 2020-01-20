advertisement

Former FAI chief John Delaney has resigned as a member of the UEFA Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Delaney has been a member of the committee since February 2017. Before that time, he had had a long influence on the organization.

UEFA has released a statement confirming the news:

advertisement

Breaking: John Delaney leaves UEFA. pic.twitter.com/eacXU9PfVo

– Mark Tighe (@marktigheST) January 20, 2020

UEFA does not immediately take John Delaney’s resignation from his position as a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, which should end in 2021.

During his time on the Executive Committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA accomplish many things. He was instrumental in expanding the EURO to 24 teams, which turned out to be a great success in 2016.

Some teams that may not otherwise have qualified have proven that they can contribute on the biggest stage. An example of this is the entry of Wales into the semi-finals and the elimination of England by Iceland.

He was an important figure in standardizing TV rights in national team competitions. All UEFA member associations have benefited from this and launched the new UEFA Nations League tournament.

UEFA wishes him all the best for the future.

Many speculated that Delaney would take a full-time position at UEFA after leaving the FAI, but this now seems unlikely.

The bad financial situation that the FAI was in during his time as CEO would probably not have helped him with such ambitions.

SEE ALSO: Irish Player Ratings: Two forgotten men make strong arguments for Ireland’s return

advertisement