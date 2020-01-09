advertisement

When fans last heard of Netflix’s live action series Cowboy Bebop, many were dismayed to hear that production was interrupted in October 2019 after the film’s main character, John Cho (Star Trek: Beyond), was injured on the set Cho, who recently went on a press tour for his recently released remake of The Grudge, has since learned about his role as Spike Spiegel and the production of the show.

Speaking to IGN about his role as a mirror, Cho noted that he “didn’t communicate” with the original Shinichirō Watanabe series regarding his portrayal of the legendary bounty hunter, but IGN assured that he kept the tone of the original anime in the foreground of his considerations during the Production:

“We haven’t communicated, but we’re not done yet. But it’s really cool. It’s such a unique piece of material that has such a unique charisma. It contains so many different elements that are combined into a single project. It is so strange.

I think that was the big thing that I focused on all the time: “We have to keep it strange”. And that is difficult to do. But I looked at a lot and I’m very happy with it. “

Cho also revealed his two favorite moments in the original anime series: the “Hermaphrodite scene” in Jupiter Jazz Part I, in which Faye Valentine walks in on Gren in the shower and expresses confusion about his gender.

Netflix’s live action cowboy bebop series will have 10 episodes in season 1. It is adapted for live action by author and executive producer Chris Yost.

Cho is accompanied by Luke Cage actor Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

