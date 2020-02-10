advertisement

Last night, on February 9th, Parasite made history and became the first non-English film to be awarded best film at the Academy Awards.

This wasn’t the only record the South Korean film broke, which took more than an impressive four Oscars home last night. to match Walt Disney’s 1953 record.

At the 92nd Academy Awards after each historic win, the team behind Parasite – including director Bong Joon Ho, executive producer Miky Lee and cast members – celebrated their accomplishments with the audience. But it turned out that they weren’t the only ones to be celebrated …

Nope. Apparently John Cho – a Korean-American actor who is not, I will not repeat it in the film – was also congratulated for his role in Parasite.

As confirmation, Cho – who may be best known for his role as Harold in the Harold and Kumar film series, but is also part of the Star Trek franchise and featured in Thriller Searching in 2018 – was in no way involved in parasites.

But that didn’t stop people from confusing Cho with a member of the cast or crew several times, as the 47-year-old actor pointed out after the awards ceremony on social media, and wrote, “I stand with the Parasite crew congratulating a lot. Lol. “

The actor’s fans soon expressed their disbelief that such a mistake could be made, and one person pointed out the “sad comment” about our society that those who congratulated him were likely to see someone who looked and thought Korean [ he was]. Part of the large cast of Parasite.

Another person wrote: “I am Asian and I expect colleagues to congratulate me tomorrow” while one person simply wrote: “Disappointed but not surprised”.

When someone else tried to apologize for the incident by saying “It’s okay to mistake someone for a crew member”, he was quickly shut down and another exclaimed, “Dude, it’s JOHN CHO. He’s a household name “Are you really going to tell me that if you saw him, you wouldn’t recognize the guy who played Sulu and Harold?”

Touché. You wouldn’t congratulate Brad Pitt on his role in Joker if he was with the crew just because he was white and American. Then why do people confuse Cho with the cast and crew of Parasite just because he was born in South Korea?

Although the mishap was extremely disappointing, it couldn’t end Parasite’s record-breaking night. The film won the awards for the best film in image and foreign language and Bong Joon Ho won the award for the best director and the best screenplay.

