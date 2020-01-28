advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – John Fabuar Ceniza won a bronze medal at the 2020 World Weightlifting Championships in Rome, Italy, increasing his chances of winning a place at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Cebuano rallied to land on the medal podium after lifting 152 kilograms on its last attempt to clean and jerk the 117 kg effort in tearing.

The combined performance of both races brought the 22-year-old Ceniza a total win of 269, an achievement sufficient for third place in the 61 kg category for the men behind the winner Tuan Kim Thach from Vietnam and the silver medalist Shota Mishvelidze from Georgia.

Thach carried 293 kg after placing 161 on the Clean and Jerk and 132 on the Snatch to defeat eight other competitors, while Mishvelidze compiled 286 (155 on the Clean and Jerk and 131 on the Snatch).

Ceniza, who recently won a silver medal at the 30th Southeast Asian Games, teamed up with his Filipino fellow countrymen Nestor Colonia and Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz for a possible Olympic berth.

