After joking about the relationship between Rey, Kylo Ren, and Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars, and Pacific Rim: The rising star John Boyega was faced with violent backlashes from fans who accused him of sexism, despite the actor this refused surrender to the outraged’s demands.

On New Year’s Eve, Boyega posted a clip on his Instagram page in which he danced vigorously at a New Year’s party and was entitled “Stepping into 2020 like”:

In the comments, User Heyfabrice joked that Boyega’s enthusiastic dance moves reflected: “My guy realized that although he was composed, Rey had no reason not to date Poe.” This is an indication of the popular fan pairing of Finn and Poe Dameron.

Boyega joined the joke and replied to the user: “It’s not about who kisses her, but who finally puts the pipe. You’re a genius.”

This joke caused outrage among fans, especially fans of the popular “Reylo” ship between Rey and Kylo Ren, who accused Boyega of sexism and were unable to separate the characters from the actors to attack his Star Wars co-stars:

The video game discussion forum ResetERA, which is notorious for its policy of social justice and inability to grapple with ideas that diverge from its opinions, has racially picked up on its criticism. Another added that they were disappointed that he wasn’t one of the good guys:

Despite the wave of criticism, Boyega didn’t bow to the mob and apologized for his joke. Instead, he told his opponents that “two consenting adults can lie down whatever they want” and that Daisy Ridley “does not give AF”. Boyega’s humorous reference to a fictional character.

I will say it 500,000 times. Two consenting adults can lie down, whatever they want, they are sensitive!

– John Boyega (@JohnBoyega), December 31, 2019

Daisy knows that she is not the character. Lol, but she doesn’t give AF.

– John Boyega (@JohnBoyega), December 31, 2019

Boyega also took a moment to remind fans that the film was fictional and had no real characters:

Star Wars is a film, not a documentary.

– John Boyega (@JohnBoyega), December 31, 2019

What do you think of Boyega’s reaction to these fans?

