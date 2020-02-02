advertisement

Given the events of the past week, it felt easy to find out that Saturday Night Live would do some kind of cold open with political issues. Just make your choice of what you want to do, since you have impeachment as the main topic of conversation in a corner. In the meantime, the other one has the Iowa Caucuses and the official start of the campaign season.

So what has the NBC series decided to do tonight? Unsurprisingly, the show chose “The Trial You Wish Happened,” which featured versions of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and finally John Bolton.

What do you think of this Saturday night live open cold?

