advertisement

Although the reason people like “The Tommy Tiernan Show” is for their sincerity and their ability to draw conversations like no other chat show, you will forget that Tiernan is an actor.

Of course, it gives him the opportunity to see the ironic and humorous side of things, but it also gives him a new angle on things. So, what happens when another actor is on stage next to him? Last night John Bishop was brought in and of course it was damn funny.

Bishop told a fantastic story that made people fall in love with his first performance in Liverpool, where his father invited nearly 140 people to the show – all cousins ​​and parents – and how one of them is somehow lost on the way back to his seat.

Looked.

advertisement

. @ JohnBishop100 talks to @tommedian about the problems linked to your family coming to your concerts 😂 #TommyTiernanShow pic.twitter.com/0o5GFWRtgI

– RTÉ One (@RTEOne) February 1, 2020

.

advertisement